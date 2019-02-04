Is ERAMET S.A.’s (EPA:ERA) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Today we are going to look at ERAMET S.A. (EPA:ERA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for ERAMET:

0.14 = €526m ÷ (€5.6b – €1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, ERAMET has an ROCE of 14%.

Does ERAMET Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, ERAMET’s ROCE appears to be around the 12% average of the Metals and Mining industry. Independently of how ERAMET compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

ERAMET reported an ROCE of 14% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Remember that most companies like ERAMET are cyclical businesses. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for ERAMET.

Do ERAMET’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

ERAMET has total liabilities of €1.3b and total assets of €5.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On ERAMET’s ROCE

With that in mind, ERAMET’s ROCE appears pretty good. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than ERAMET. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.