    Advertisement

    Eramet: Purchase of own shares

    Eramet SA

    Paris November 16th, 2020, 6:30 pm

    PRESS RELEASE

    Eramet: Purchase of own shares

    Eramet announces the purchase of 10,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

    Aggregated presentation per day and per market

    Name of issuer

    Identification Code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)

    Day of transaction

    Identification code of financial instrument

    Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

    Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *

    Market (MIC code)

    ERAMET

    549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

    09/11/2020

    FR0000131757

    2,000

    27.58

    XPAR

    ERAMET

    549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

    10/11/2020

    FR0000131757

    2,000

    29.22

    XPAR

    ERAMET

    549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

    11/11/2020

    FR0000131757

    2,000

    29.70

    XPAR

    ERAMET

    549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

    12/11/2020

    FR0000131757

    2,000

    29.60

    XPAR

    ERAMET

    549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

    13/11/2020

    FR0000131757

    2,000

    30.45

    XPAR

     

    * 2-digit rounding after the decimal

     

    TOTAL

    10,000

    29.31

     

    Details per transaction

    Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 9th 2020) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases


    Calendar

    16/02/2021: Publication of 2020 full-year results

    26/04/2021: Publication of 2021 first-quarter sales

    ABOUT ERAMET

    Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

    The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

    Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

    Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

    Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2019.

    For further information, go to www.eramet.com

    INVESTOR CONTACT

    Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations

    Philippe Gundermann
    T. +33 1 45 38 42 78

    Investor Relations Manager

    Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
    T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

     

     

     

    PRESS CONTACT

    Communications Director

    Pauline Briand

    T. +33 1 45 38 31 76

    pauline.briand@eramet.com


     

    Image 7

    Marie Artzner
    T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
    martzner@image7.fr


     


    Attachment


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.