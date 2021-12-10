ERAU student accused of planning mass shooting has first appearance today at 1:30 p.m.

Daytona police said Thursday they seized a collapsible semi-automatic rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition a student had in his backpack while on his way to the university's campus.

An Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student who police say posted threats suggesting he was planning a mass shooting on campus will have his first appearance at 1:30 p.m. today at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

John Hagins, 19, has been charged with written threats to injure or kill, terrorism, and attempted first-degree homicide. He is being held without bond.

Hagins is scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano in the courtroom at the jail.

Hagins, who is from North Miami Beach, is an undergraduate student at Embry-Riddle majoring in Aeronautical Science.

Hagins had posted messages on Snapchat that suggested he was going to carry out the mass shooting on the last day of classes at the university on Thursday, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said on Thursday. The campus was packed with students on Thursday taking final exams, Young said.

Hagins also referenced Columbine, the site of a 1999 mass school shooting in Colorado, Young said.

Police stopped Hagins Thursday as he left his Andros Isle apartment in Daytona Beach. Hagins had a backpack containing hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a collapsible semi-automatic rifle. The backpack also contained five loaded magazines each with 17 rounds and an extended magazine with 32 rounds, police said.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young holds up a collapsible 9mm KelTec semi-automatic rifle seized from an Embry Riddle Aeronautical University student who police said planned shoot up the school on Thursday.

A person described as a witness also told police that Hagins was accused of sexual assault last year on a woman at an Embry-Riddle party, according to a charging affidavit. Hagins' grades also began slipping, and he suddenly stopped flying, the affidavit stated.

The witness, whose name is redacted in the affidavit, said that Hagins started "talking excessively" last week about having bought a gun that could fold so it could fit inside his backpack to take to school and "shoot it up," according to the affidavit.

The person became more concerned when Hagins sold his truck, which he had had ambitions to fix, and used the money to purchase the rifle, the affidavit stated.

Hagins showed the witness the Kel-Tech gun he had bought off Facebook Marketplace, the affidavit said. Hagins also had about 800 rounds of ammunition, the affidavit stated. Hagins also told the witness, "I finished my back-to-school shopping."

About 11 p.m. Wednesday, Hagins told the witness that he was loading his bag for Thursday, the affidavit stated. Hagins then sent a Snapchat of his bag filled with ammunition and the firearm, the affidavit stated.

At that point, the witness called Embry-Riddle security, the affidavit stated.

Daytona Beach police started watching Hagins apartment and he was stopped as he left about 9:45 a.m., with the backpack, bullets and rifle, the affidavit said.

Hagins agreed to speak to detectives at the police station.

Hagins said he had purchased the gun on Facebook Marketplace along with about 400 9mm bullets from a man in Dunnellon, the affidavit stated. Hagins said he used money from a pickup he had recently sold along with a refund from school to pay for the firearm. He added that he was leaving his apartment to go shoot the rifle with a friend at Top Gun, a shooting range.

Hagins admitted making comments to his former roommate at Embry Riddle about "shooting up" the campus and referenced the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, the affidavit stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: ERAU student accused of planning mass shooting to appear before judge