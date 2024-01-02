ERAU students commended for committing to civic engagement throughout the decades

By Gary Anderson

It is fashionable to call the young Americans born since the turn of the century disengaged or cynical about the future of the country. I personally think that that is an overgeneralization.

I work as a volunteer at the Drive-in Christian Church in Daytona Beach Shores for their drive-in Bethlehem event at Christmas. Although I am not a parishioner per se, I attend services regularly. Most of the volunteers are older, and it takes longer each year to put up the displays for the event which draws over a thousand cars each Christmas season.

This year, a number of volunteers from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University showed up to help. Many were from the women's softball team along with baseball and basketball teams. In a few hours, they did more than most of us older folks could do in five days.

I teach a spring course at one of the major universities in our nation's capital and have not experienced the kind of student engagement with the community that I have with Embry-Riddle.

Most residents of the Daytona area are probably aware of the economic and cultural impact that ERAU has had on the community since it moved from the Miami area in 1965. But few probably realize the human capital that the student body has brought to the area.

I was a freshman in 1967 and I immediately realized that the students were expected to contribute beyond our academic endeavors. We were the new guys in town and the administration and faculty encouraged us to become a part of our new community.

There were fall and spring blood drives that contributed significantly to the Red Cross blood banks in Volusia County. Students also participated heavily in county disaster readiness drills held regularly at the Daytona International Airport adjacent to the campus.

Then, as now, there was a significant veteran population among the student body. Our campus vets were active in helping Vietnam vets returning from Vietnam get resettled and integrated into the community. We did not have sororities in those days, but the fraternities contributed generously to local charities.

Unlike the students at various Ivy League and liberal arts schools throughout the country, most ERAU undergrads are focused on a career in the aviation and aerospace industries. Most don't have a lot of time to contemplate their navels or indulge in noisy and largely fruitless political activities.

That does not mean they are apathetic. The ROTC programs are some of the strongest in the country and those cadets and midshipmen fully realize that, in a few years, they will be carrying out the policies formulated In Washington. My conversations with them indicate that they are socially and politically aware.

Since my years at the school, the student body has been remarkably diverse in ethnic and international origins. It is very difficult for a student to graduate without having been exposed to a wide variety of cultures and religious outlooks.

Having students who are engaged in their community and the world around them. I am proud of my alma mater and am gratified that many of the values instilled in me during my student days are still being passed on to the current generation.

Gary Anderson is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel. When he graduated from ERAU in 1971, he was the first officer commissioned from the university after it separated from the University of Miami and became independently accredited. He lives in Daytona Beach Shores in the winter and Conesus Lake, New York in the summer.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: ERAU students pitch in to help with drive-in Bethlehem event