ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity Monday morning, expects ‘tight grid conditions’

ERCOT, the agency that manages most of Texas’ power grid, is asking residents to conserve electricity if safe to do so from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday as frigid temperatures continue to grip the state.

ERCOT said it is expecting similar conditions Tuesday morning and may issue another appeal then. Temperatures won’t rise above freezing until Wednesday afternoon.

The conservation request comes after Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials assured Texans on Friday that they were confident Texas’ grid would be able to stand up to the current winter weather and there would not be a repeat of the widespread outages that impacted millions during the February 2021 winter storm.

ERCOT has not announced any plans for rolling blackouts.

As of Sunday afternoon, the supply and demand of electricity is projected to be the tightest Monday and Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. — with demand forecast to briefly exceed capacity Tuesday, according to projections on ERCOT’s website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.