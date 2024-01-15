ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy Tuesday morning during winter weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ electric grid operator said it expects tight grid operations this week and is asking Texans to conserve electricity from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning as winter weather continues across the state.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, expects demand to be high in the morning as people return to work and school. The winter storm is forecast to bring colder temperatures Monday evening and into the morning, the grid operator said.

Tuesday will be the second consecutive day the electric grid operator has asked Texans to conserve electric use and issued a conservation appeal.

The grid operator said it expects similar grid operations Wednesday morning.

“ERCOT will remain vigilant and communicate further if conditions change because of continued freezing temperatures and very high demand in the morning hours,” the grid operator said Monday.

If someone experiences an outage at this time, ERCOT said it is a local outage and “not related to overall grid reliability.”

ERCOT alert levels

Conservation Alert: This is a voluntary request to reduce electrical use, ERCOT said. While ERCOT said it is not in emergency operations, it asks the public and “all government agencies to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.”

Energy Emergency Level 1: Conservation is considered to be critical. We reach this stage when operating reserves drop below 2,300 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes.

Emergency Level 2: Triggered when reserves are less than 1,750 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes. At this point, ERCOT can reduce demand on the system by interrupting power from large industrial customers who have contractually agreed to have their electricity turned off during an emergency.

Emergency Level 3: The final level hits when reserves drop below 1,430 MW. If operating reserves then drop below 1,000 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes, and/or the grid’s frequency level cannot be maintained at 60 Hz, then ERCOT will implement “controlled outages,” also known as rolling blackouts.

ERCOT’s notification system

Anyone who wants to sign up for grid condition notifications via the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) can visit the ERCOT website.

ERCOT hopes the TXANS system will help increase transparency and trust, ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas previously said.

