ERCOT asks Texans to reduce energy use Tuesday morning until 9 a.m. to avoid emergency

ERCOT is warning of potential power grid problems Tuesday morning amid deadly cold temperatures, according to a news release.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages most of the state’s energy production and grid, said in the release that with freezing temperatures, high demand and low wind, its operating reserves will be low before solar energy ramps up. It is asking Texans to conserve energy from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The same request was made Monday morning.

The council is also asking all government agencies, including city and county offices, to reduce energy use until at least 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The appeal for energy conservation “does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time,” according to the news release.

ERCOT has been panned in recent years as winter storms become the norm for much of Texas and the state has experienced outages and poor reliability, creating dangerous situations. In February 2021, millions were left without power and hundreds died from cold exposure.

The growing reputation for being unreliable has left ERCOT in hot water with lawmakers, watchdogs and activists.

ERCOT’s all-time peak demand record was 85,508 MW on Aug. 10, 2023, with the all-time winter peak demand at 74,535 MW on Dec. 23, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. during Winter Storm Elliot.

The request to limit energy usage is one method used to manage grid reliability, according to ERCOT. The council also uses reserve power, reductions of use by big energy consumers and bringing generation online sooner to deal with high demand. It also works without out-of-state operators and people who produce their own electricity to buy additional power, along with permission from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to run generators longer than the commission usually allows.