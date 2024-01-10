ERCOT winter weather watch forecasts extreme cold, higher demand for power in Texas Monday

ERCOT has issued a winter weather watch in Texas from Monday through Wednesday of next week because of the forecast for extreme cold weather, higher demand for electricity and the potential for lower power reserves.

Despite a weather forecast that could include snow, ice or other mixed wintry precipitation and the coldest temperatures so far this winter, electric grid conditions are expected to be normal during the watch, ERCOT, the agency that manages the state’s power grid, said in a news release Wednesday. Officials said they don’t currently expect an energy emergency.

“ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations,” the release said.

In 2023, January peak demand was 65,632 MW. The current all-time peak demand record was 85,508 MW, set on Aug. 10, 2023.

ERCOT encourages Texas residents to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System. Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.

Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help Texans save and lower demand on the power grid, ERCOT said. Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage.