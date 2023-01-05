Erdoğan calls on Putin to announce unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine

1
·1 min read

“President Erdogan said calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire,” said the Turkish president’s office, commenting on Putin’s position on conflict resolution.

Read also: Turkey’s Erdogan announces meetings with Zelenskyy, Putin

Later on Jan. 5, Erdoğan plans to hold a phone talk with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read also: Erdogan again wants to talk with Zelenskyy about dialogue with Russia

According to the Turkish leader, Ankara is ready to continue being an active mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • UN to Meet Amid Uproar Over Israeli Minister’s Holy Site Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsThe United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday after an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited a holy s

  • Woman denies aiding female genital mutilation of girl, 4

    She is accused of involvement in the genital mutilation of a four-year-old British girl in Kenya.

  • Ukraine must accept loss of territories for dialogue, Putin tells Erdoğan

    On Thursday, 5 January, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, that Russia is open to dialogue over Ukraine, but Kyiv must take into account "new territorial realities".

  • Lebanon charges 7 suspects in killing of UN peacekeeper

    Lebanon's military tribunal on Thursday charged seven suspects in last month's attack that killed an Irish peacekeeper when a group of armed local residents ambushed his convoy and opened fire, officials said. The shooting took place near the town of Al-Aqbiya in southern Lebanon, a center of support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has denied any role in the killing. The wounded peacekeeper was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland.

  • NFL finalizes game time for Sunday’s Ravens-Bengals matchup

    The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens now know when they'll play this Sunday, after Monday's postponement of the Bills-Bengals game threw the start time into question.

  • Kyiv: What America Got Wrong About Russia’s Threat

    Pierre Crom/Getty ImageKYIV, Ukraine–Ever since President Putin’s forces began massing on Ukraine’s border, the West has been obsessed with how to mount a defense of the country without provoking Russia into escalating the conflict.That vacillation included the U.S. and European allies declining Kyiv’s requests for Patriot missile systems, tanks, and other medium- and long-range missiles to fight off the invading army. The West feared that attacks on Russian territory would create an explosive r

  • Flood-hit Pakistan to seek $16B at next week's conference

    With the United Nations at its side, Pakistan is expected to seek $16.3 billion in aid from the international community for reconstruction for millions of climate-induced flood victims next week in Geneva, officials said Thursday. Monday's conference, jointly hosted by the world body and Pakistan, is aimed at raising recovery funds after last summer's unprecedented floods that killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million Pakistanis. The U.N. in Pakistan has said current international aid will run out Jan. 15.

  • Virginia attorney general investigating elite high school

    Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching an investigation into one of the state's most prestigious high schools, acting on complaints that students there weren't properly recognized for their achievements on a standardized test. Miyares said at a news conference Wednesday that his Office of Civil Rights is investigating the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology not only for its failure to timely notify students of a commendation they received in a scholarship competition, but also the school's recently overhauled admissions policies. The public high school commonly known as TJ is located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Fairfax County and regularly ranks as one of the best in the country.

  • Ukraine Latest: Erdogan Urges Putin to Call Unilateral Ceasefire

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to call a unilateral cease-fire in Ukraine as Moscow stuck to its long-held line that Kyiv needs to give ground first. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut

  • Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace - Erdogan

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he may meet Syria's Bashar al-Assad as part of a new peace process, after their defence ministers met last week for the highest-level talks between the two foes since the Syrian war began in 2011. In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan said the next step, following the landmark talks between defence ministers in Moscow, would be a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers from Turkey, Russia and Syria, to further develop contacts.

  • How to give yourself self-care one month at a time this year

    Self-care goes beyond bubble baths and spa days and is really about finding ways every day, week and month to take care of yourself and develop healthy habits. Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News chief medical correspondent and a board-certified OBGYN, saw that firsthand when she made an initial New Year's resolution to do "Dry January," i.e. When she completed that challenge, she made a different challenge for herself in February and then one for March and every month after.

  • Sean Hannity, Lauren Boebert Let Interruptions Fly In Out-Of-Control Interview

    “Is this a game show?” the Fox News host asked after he interrupted Boebert.

  • Arizona Election Loser Kari Lake Unduly Crowns Herself With A New Title

    The Trump-backed Republican recently filed two appeals after losing a lawsuit over her gubernatorial election loss.

  • Katie Hobbs outsmarted Kari Lake, again, with her private swearing-in ceremony

    Arizona's new governor was criticized for not taking her oath of office in public, but Katie Hobbs outfoxed the minions of a disgruntled Kari Lake.

  • AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her GOP congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.

  • Video captures the moment Rep.-elect George Santos appeared to not hear his name multiple times before he responded during McCarthy's 5th failed speaker vote

    Santos is under scrutiny for being dishonest to voters during his campaign. Twitter users further questioned his identity because of Wednesday's vote.

  • Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls

    The fate of Speaker-designate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is hanging by a thread as a group of nearly 20 House GOP lawmakers voted against him for the top spot on the first ballot to become Speaker. While the vote has not been closed, the results point to the level of opposition to a McCarthy Speakership within…

  • GOP Rep. Draws Howls After Accusing Democrats Of Drinking On House Floor

    Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) was met with boos on the House floor after she claimed Democrats were drinking alcohol on the job amid the speaker fight.

  • Chief of Defence Intelligence makes prediction about Putin's death: Very quickly and soon

    Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, has cancer and will die very soon, but after Ukraine's win in the war with Russia. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in the interview with ABC News Quote: "He has been sick for a long time; I am sure he has cancer.

  • Republican rep says McCarthy detractors are ‘growing their vote’

    Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) said Wednesday the GOP opponents to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) becoming Speaker appear to be “growing their vote.” The House failed to choose a Speaker on the first day of its new session on Tuesday, reaching a stalemate on three straight ballots before adjourning until noon on Wednesday. McCarthy…