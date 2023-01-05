Erdoğan calls on Putin to announce unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine

“President Erdogan said calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire,” said the Turkish president’s office, commenting on Putin’s position on conflict resolution.

Later on Jan. 5, Erdoğan plans to hold a phone talk with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Turkish leader, Ankara is ready to continue being an active mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.

