Erdoğan holds phone call with Putin, discusses grain corridor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

According to the outlets, the two discussed bilateral Turkey-Russia relations, and discussed the energy situation, the grain corridor, and “anti-terrorism” issues.

Erdoğan claimed that due to the joint effort of both countries, about 13 million tonnes of grain was transferred to those in need, the Turkish news agency reported. He also proposed that the corridor be expanded to exports of other types of food and goods.

Ukrainian efforts to ensure the smooth operation of the grain corridor, a necessary component of ensuring food stability throughout the globe, have resulted in food aid deliveries to a number of countries throughout Africa and Asia.

