Erdoğan may meet with Putin after talks with Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on July 7, Turkish television channel A Haber has said in a report.

U.S. news agency Bloomberg previously reported that Zelenskyy would meet with Erdoğan in Istanbul to discuss the grain corridor — an agreement involving Russia that allows Ukraine to export grain from three of its Black Sea ports.

This week, Zelenskyy has already paid visits to Bulgaria and Czechia, during which he met with the countries’ leaders.

Erdoğan has attempted to act as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey also hosted the negotiations on the export of Ukrainian grain products. However, Russia has been systematically blocking the agreement by delaying the carrying out of inspections of grain cargo ships.

Erdoğan continues to hold phone talks with Zelenskyy and Putin. The last ones took place in early 2023.

