Erdoğan meets Putin: Grain and Ukraine to be discussed

Russian President Vladimir Putin have met with Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Russia. The war with Ukraine and the grain deal will be discussed at the meeting.

Source: Russian media

Quote from Putin: "We will not ignore the issues related to the Ukrainian crisis. I know that you intend to raise the issue of the grain agreement. We are open to negotiations on this issue."

