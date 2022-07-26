Erdoğan plans to meet Putin: Ukraine will be discussed

ALONA MAZURENKO — TUESDAY, 26 JULY 2022, 16:55

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on 5 August to discuss the war against Ukraine.

Source: Russian pro-Kremlin publication RIA Novosti, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu

Details: Erdoğan will pay a one-day visit to Sochi on Friday.

It is reported that Erdoğan is going to Sochi to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the "food deal" with Putin.

This has been confirmed by Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

Reminder:

After Russia shelled the port of Odesa with Kalibr missiles on the morning of 23 July, UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement that unconditionally condemned the attack.

The US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, called the missile strike on the port of Odesa outrageous , saying that the Kremlin continues to weaponise food. The EU and a number of individual member states also condemned the attack .

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that after the shelling of the port of Odesa by Russian forces, he continues to expect all participants in the "grain agreement" to comply with their obligations.

The Kremlin, however, said that the missile strike on the port of Odesa was targeted at military infrastructure and does not affect the grain export agreements in any way.

