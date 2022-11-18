Erdoğan and Putin discuss grain corridor and negotiations with Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish President has discussed the "grain corridor" and the necessity of diplomatic negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow with Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart.

Source: Office of the Turkish President; European pravda

Erdoğan has thanked Putin for his "constructive position" on prolonging the Istanbul agreement for grain export for another 120 days.

Erdoğan has stated that delaying the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine increases risks; therefore, resuming diplomatic negotiations is crucial.

He has added that contacts of chiefs of the Russian and American intelligence services in Turkey played a key role in preventing an uncontrolled escalation.

The conversation also regarded Putin’s offer to create a hub of natural gas in Turkey. Erdoğan has pointed out that task forces are going to perform necessary technical, legal, and commercial evaluations in order to achieve mutual goals as soon as possible.

As it was reported, functioning of a "grain corridor" for exporting food from three Ukrainian ports was prolonged for another 120 days; it was agreed in Istanbul on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared during his speech at the G20 Summit on Tuesday that he would like this agreement to be prolonged for an indefinite period of time; on top of that, he wanted two more sea ports of Ukraine to be included to the agreement, namely Mykolaiv and Olviia in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

