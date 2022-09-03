Erdoğan to Putin: Turkey can mediate talks on Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – SATURDAY, 3 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:37

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Erdoğan told Putin that Ankara could mediate the talks concerning the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: European Pravda

Details: Anadolu, a Turkish state news agency, writes that the two presidents discussed the implementation of the Istanbul agreements concerning the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea and the situation at the ZNPP.

"President Erdoğan said that Turkey might take on a mediating role in the situation regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP, just as it did in the grain deal," Anadolu reports.

Presidents Erdoğan and Putin also discussed the ongoing cooperation between their two countries on the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey.

In addition, the Turkish communique mentions that Putin and Erdoğan might meet in person on 15-16 September, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, which will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The Kremlin's communique does not mention Erdoğan’s mediation offer; it only states that the Turkish President "has noted Russia’s key role in organising the IAEA mission".

Background:

The IAEA mission led by the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived at the ZNPP on 1 September. Grossi said that two IAEA representatives would remain at the power plant following the completion of the IAEA’s initial inspection.

Grossi said that Russian occupiers withdrew at least some of their forces from the ZNPP prior to the IAEA’s visit and that his team did not have an opportunity to talk to Russian military personnel. Moreover, he denied that Russian representatives had in any way attempted to apply pressure on the IAEA team during their visit.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!