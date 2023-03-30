Erdoğan says Putin may come to Turkey in late April

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

The first Turkish nuclear power plant in the Mediterranean town of Akkuyu was built and mostly funded by Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom. Upon completion, it is said that it will cover about 10% of the country's power needs.

"Maybe there is a possibility that Mr Putin will come on April 27, or we may connect to the inauguration ceremony online and we will take the first step in Akkuyu," Erdoğan said.

General elections are scheduled to take place in Turkey on May 14 this year alongside presidential elections.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 17 issued an arrest warrant for dictator Putin over charges that he oversaw the illegal abduction of children from Ukraine.

However, Turkey has not ratified the Rome Statute, so it is not obliged to arrest the dictator.

