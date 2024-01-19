Erdoğan slams 'Führer' Netanyahu and the West over Gaza campaign

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference at the Carmelite Monastery. Marton Monus/dpa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel's ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip, calling him a "Führer."

Erdoğan had already made the comparison between Netanyahu and the Nazi leader in late December when speaking about Israel's response to Hamas and other militants, who massacred people in Israel in a surprise October 7 attack.

More than 1,200 people in Israeli communities near the border with the Gaza Strip were killed and some 240 were taken hostage.

Israel has retaliated with a massive bomb and ground campaign in Gaza.

Hamas authorities in Gaza said on Friday that more than 24,000 Palestinians have now been killed there as a result of the war.

Erdoğan contended that Western countries remained silent in face of Israel "brutally murdering...children, babies, and women" in Gaza.

"They were content to simply watch the barbarities that amount to genocide by today's Führer Netanyahu and his team, blinded by blood and hate," Erdoğan told a naval platforms delivery ceremony in the Western province of Yalova.

The international community has suffered a loss of credibility after it failed to stop the Gaza war, Erdoğan argued.