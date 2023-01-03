Erdoğan to speak to Putin and Zelenskyy on Wednesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan plans to hold telephone conversations with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday.

This was announced on the NTV channel on Tuesday by Ibrahim Kalin, the advisor to the Turkish president, European Pravda reports.

Kalin gave no other details of what Erdoğan plans to talk about. Russian media had already reported the plans for the telephone conversation between the presidents of Turkey and Russia.

Erdoğan last spoke with Zelenskyy on 11 December, when they discussed Turkey's humanitarian aid, the Grain from Ukraine initiative, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and the peace formula.

Turkey has refused to introduce sanctions against the Russian Federation since the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, declaring that its role is to be a mediator between the two parties in the conflict.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in early December that Ankara expects to see a "clearer picture" on a possible ceasefire in the war in Ukraine or a return to the negotiating table by spring 2023.

