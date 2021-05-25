Turkey’s Erdogan Fires Another Central Bank Deputy Governor

Cagan Koc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ousted another central bank official, the latest of his sudden decisions this year to restructure leadership of the institution.

The move comes two months after Erdogan fired Naci Agbal, the bank’s third governor in less than two years, a surprise that shocked investors and sent its markets into a nosedive.

Read more: Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate Ally

In the latest reshuffle, Semih Tumen, a labor economist and professor of economics at Ankara-based TED University, was named deputy governor early Tuesday, replacing Oguzhan Ozbas, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette. Erdogan, who holds unorthodox theories about monetary policy and its impact on inflation, also replaced deputy governor Murat Cetinkaya in March.

Four of seven members of Turkey’s rate-setting committee now have less than a year of experience at their jobs, including new Governor Sahap Kavcioglu.

The decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, set off a swift reversal of investor enthusiasm. The new governor has pledged policy continuity after his appointment and kept interest rates unchanged for a second month in May.

Inflation, Lira

Still, annual inflation is near a two-year high and the lira has lost about 14% against the dollar since Agbal was ousted. Public support for Erdogan’s ruling AK Party meanwhile hit a record low last month, according to prominent pollsters, amid disenchantment with the government’s handling of the economy.

Tumen has previously worked in different roles at the central bank for 16 years until 2018, leaving the monetary authority after serving as a director general in charge of the structural economic research department. Since then, he’s been an adviser at the Turkish presidency’s human resources office.

Ozbas, the most recently ousted deputy governor, was appointed in July 2019, when Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law, was overseeing the economy as treasury and finance minister.

Last November, he criticized the central bank policies under former Governor Murat Uysal after working as his deputy, saying backdoor policy tightening toward the end of last year was “unnecessarily complicating the monetary stance.”

(Updates with more details from Tumen’s career in sixth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • A Game of Chicken Is Clouding Tax Debate in Top Copper Nation

    (Bloomberg) -- As a controversial copper windfall tax goes before Chile’s senate, debate is being stymied by huge differences in estimates for the impact on producers.Advisers to the bill’s left-leaning proponents say it will increase the total tax burden for companies like BHP Group to 56% at current prices. But the center-right government projects 82%, making Chile by far the most onerous major copper jurisdiction and jeopardizing billions of dollars in investments.The gap in calculations boils down to whether or not the proposed progressive tax on sales would run alongside current levies on operating profit. The bill doesn’t explicitly state that existing royalties would be removed.Proponents acknowledge that a repeal of the current system should be included in the text. But for that to happen, the government must get on board, said Communist Party lawmaker Daniel Nunez. The ruling coalition has threatened to seek a court ban, arguing the existing tax on profit should be allowed to play out at a time of surging prices. “Proposing a repeal without government backing would give more arguments for the ruling coalition to go to the Constitutional Court,” said Nunez, one of the bill’s most vocal advocates.Including both systems in tax-take calculations allows the government of President Sebastian Pinera to mount a stronger case against the bill. By the same token, if the bill gets through senate in its current form, there’s no guarantee companies won’t be hit with both. That would be akin to expropriation, an industry group said.The game of chicken is playing out as politics in the top copper-producing nation take a turn to the left, with the ruling coalition failing to secure a third of the assembly seats needed to block extreme measures in the writing of a new constitution. At stake is Chile’s ability to address lingering economic inequalities that have stoked social unrest and, on the other side, the copper industry’s ability to meet rising demand for the metal used in wiring.Assuming the proposed royalty system replaces the existing one, companies would continue to operate profitably in Chile, Gonzalo Martner, one of the economists behind the drafting of the bill, said in an interview.“We’re saying that the additional profits when copper is at a high value are for Chile, the owner of the resources, and not for the company that operates them,” he said.Assuming other taxes do stay in place, the bill would squeeze margins and could hamper investments.“For current operations, it’s not like they’re going to close or leave the country,” said Juan Esteban Fuentes, head of South America for CRU Group. “The consequences will be for upcoming projects.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Police Visit Twitter Office After It Tagged Pro-Modi Posts

    (Bloomberg) -- Police visited Twitter Inc.’s empty offices in India on Monday following the company’s Friday decision to label multiple tweets from accounts linked to the country’s ruling party as manipulated media.The unexpected visit happened late Monday after Twitter labeled multiple tweets for violating its synthetic and manipulated media policy, a person familiar with the matter confirmed. The policy forbids users from sharing things that “deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm.”Twitter’s offices globally have been shut since March 2020, with only Sydney presently open. It is not immediately clear why the police undertook the action.The tweets from various Bharatiya Janata Party-linked accounts posted a document they alleged was from India’s rival Congress party, specifying failures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the coronavirus. Congress has complained publicly that the document was “forged” and the social media company labeled a handful of the tweets promoting it as “manipulated media.”“Congress has filed the complaint. Police have the right to inquire about it,” said R.P. Singh, a BJP spokesman, on Tuesday. “Twitter has also marked the tweet as ‘manipulated media’. Now Twitter must show the proof.”Among the tweets that were labeled was one from BJP spokesman Sambit Patra, which angered members of the country’s leading political party who felt Twitter acted inappropriately. A Twitter spokesman declined to comment.Congress politicians decried the ruling party’s actions.“BJP’s dictatorial behavior will not last, the people of India will not be silenced, the truth will not be silenced,” Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said in a tweet. “Delhi police searching Twitter India offices to cover up for BJP’s fraud, prove how afraid they of their lies being revealed.”Twitter last month removed or restricted access to more than 50 posts at the behest of the Indian government, including tweets that criticized its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The company has also previously applied its manipulated media policy to U.S. politicians, including former president Donald Trump.The social media giant permanently suspended more than 500 accounts and blocked access to hundreds of others in India earlier this year during farm protests, acceding to a government order to limit misinformation and inflammatory content.(Updates with additional details from first paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elemental Motoring: 2021 Aston Martin V12 Speedster

    Dodging storm clouds in a nearly $1 million automotive art piece with no windshield.

  • FiscalNote, Valued at $1.4 Billion, Eyes Public-Markets Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- FiscalNote Inc., a company that specializes in software for policy makers and regulators among others, is weighing a public-markets debut after raising fresh capital at a $1.4 billion valuation, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Hwang, FiscalNote raised $40 million from investors including Clearvision Ventures, Maso Capital Partners and Japan’s CBC Group in an extension of its latest funding round in recent weeks, the person said.The Washington, D.C.-based company is working with an adviser as it explores options for going public, including merging with a special purpose acquisition company or a traditional initial public offering, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information. A firm decision hasn’t been made.A FiscalNote spokesman declined to comment on its valuation and listing plans. Representatives for Clearvision, Maso and CBC didn’t respond to requests for comment.The FiscalNote representative said the company recently acquired Fireside, a provider of technology to Capitol Hill that includes software to manage customer relationships. It also bought TimeBase, an Australia-based provider of legislative research and tracking tools.FiscalNote in December said it raised $160 million in new equity and debt financing from backers including Matthew Safaii’s Arrowroot Capital, David Spreng’s Runway Growth Capital and Carlos Gutierrez, the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Earlier investors include Mark Cuban, Jerry Yang, Winklevoss Capital Management and New Enterprise Associates.FiscalNote has more than 4,000 clients, including the Federal Reserve, AstraZeneca Plc, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3M Co., and the American Hospital Association.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Federal Reserve Governor Pushes for Central Bank Digital Currency

    Lael Brainard has begun to press harder for a digital dollar after chairman Jerome Powell stated the Fed was in no rush to roll out a CBDC.

  • Bullard: Fed 'not quite there yet' to start taper talk

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Monday that the central bank is not yet ready to pull back on its aggressive monetary stimulus, but could be ready soon.

  • Cadillac updated the Escalade for 2021, and you can win one here

    Touchscreens in cars are getting bigger and bigger, and the Cadillac Escalade is the prime example. With a 38-inch display up front and a 36-speaker surround sound system, all this Cadillac is missing is a place to keep your snacks. All of this is great, but the best thing about the Cadillac Escalade is that Omaze is giving it away.

  • This Is The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Last Night In Soho (Trailer Tease)

    Last Night in Soho is an upcoming psychological horror film directed by Edgar Wright, from a screenplay co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Thomasin McKenzie, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao and Synnøve Karlsen.

  • Stocks rise in Asia, tracking Wall Street gains

    Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced after Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1%, recovering about half of last week's losses.

  • These 5 Companies Will Compete to Build a New Attack Airplane

    The U.S. military is in the market for a new propeller-powered attack aircraft. The U.S. Special Operations Command could spend as much as $1.5 billion on these planes in the years to come -- but first one candidate must prove its worth. Special Operations Command has awarded a total of $19.2 million to Textron (NYSE: TXT), L3Harris (NYSE: LHX), Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS), as well as privately held Sierra Nevada and MAG Aerospace to fund construction of five prototype designs.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly higher, extending gains as tech stocks rebounded

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Monday evening following a rally during the regular trading day, with technology stocks outperforming as concerns over rising inflation were at least temporarily pushed to the side.

  • Mexico Buys Houston Refinery as It Pledges Energy Independence

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico is on a nationalistic campaign for energy independence and needs more fuel. To that end, its state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos has struck a deal for full control of a Houston-area refinery it shares with Royal Dutch Shell Plc.Pemex, as the Mexican explorer is known, made an unsolicited bid for Shell’s 50% stake in the facility in Deer Park, Texas, and agreed to pay $596 million, according to a statement Monday. The transaction will be fully financed by the Mexican government and is scheduled to close during the fourth quarter. Shell will retain control of an adjacent chemical plant.Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, needs to fulfill campaign promises to restore the country’s self-sufficiency in energy. He’s risen to power partly through his criticism of free-market economic policies that he says ransacked the country’s oil riches. AMLO has placed Pemex at the heart of Mexico’s energy revival, and has promised no gas price hikes for consumers in the meantime.“This decision is part of Pemex’s new business policy, proposed by the president of Mexico, which consists of achieving in the short term the production of all the fuels that the country requires,” the company said.Pemex has six other troubled refineries that have been ramping up output, though they were only operating at about half of capacity as recently as March. Critics argue that the refineries have low profit margins, siphon off resources needed for Pemex’s core job of drilling oil fields and are highly polluting.Deer Park could make a difference. It “has the scale and complexity that can help Pemex improve its performance,” which makes it a good asset, Felipe Perez, IHS Markit Americas refining and marketing research director, said by phone. “The difficulty comes in when you consider the status of Pemex’s six other refineries, and how it will manage all of that.”The 28-year partnership for Deer Park began in 1993, when Pemex bought half of the refinery from Shell to absorb its rising production of crude oil. It paid over $200 million for the stake and its inventories, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.The refinery netted dividends close to $2 billion each between 1993 and 2018, but in recent years, profits fell amid the higher costs for Mexican oil processed at the facility. Deer Park’s purchases of Maya, Pemex’s flagship crude, has declined almost 60% in nearly three years, to 70,000 barrels a day.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Deeply disturbing.’ 4-year-old girl buried in NC backyard since September, police say

    The remains of Miegellic Young, known as ‘Jelli’ to loved ones, were found last week. Her mother has been charged with murder. Here’s the latest.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • Aiden Leos: 6-year-old boy shot dead in California ‘road rage’ after mother ‘flipped off’ another driver

    Grieving family ask for people to come forward with information about people who shot six year old boy dead in an ‘isolated road rage incident’

  • 75% of Americans say the country is racist on anniversary of George Floyd murder

    Only 19 per cent of Republican voters believe that America needs to continue to change to give Black Americans equal rights

  • Hsu's late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win

    Wei-Ling Hsu promised her caddie she wouldn't cry if, or when, she finally won. Hsu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory. Hsu closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn.

  • What we know: US intelligence found Wuhan lab researchers fell sick in fall 2019

    According to a new report, three Wuhan lab employees became sick in November 2019. The revelation, if true, adds to questions about COVID's origin.