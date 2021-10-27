Erdogan, Biden to discuss Turkey's F-35 ouster in Glasgow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that he expects to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a climate summit in Glasgow, during which he would take up Turkey’s ouster from the U.S.-led F-35 stealth fighter jet program.

The United States removed NATO ally Turkey from the international program that produces the F-35 jets in 2019 over Ankara’s decision to buy Russia’s advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system. Washington says the Russian system compromises the F-35s’ security.

Erdogan has previously said that his government is seeking to recover a $1.4 billion payment that the country made before it was expelled from the F-35 program and that the United States has proposed selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey to make up for the payment.

“Most likely, we will have a meeting in Glasgow instead of Rome. Our most important issue will be the F-35,” Erdogan told reporters on his return from a trip to Azerbaijan.

Erdogan had previously said he planned to meet with Biden during a G-20 meeting in Rome.

He said: “We have a 1.4 billion payment regarding the F-35s. We need to discuss how the repayment plan will be.”

Erdogan’s comments came days after the Turkish leader stepped back from a threat to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western nations over their support for a jailed activist, defusing a potential diplomatic crisis.

The envoys last week called for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been in a Turkish prison for four years awaiting trial on charges that many view as unfounded.

The crisis was averted after the embassies stated that they comply with Article 41 of the Vienna Convention, which outlines diplomats’ duties to respect the laws of the host state and not to interfere in internal affairs.

Erdogan denied that he had taken a step back in the crisis.

“I am on the offensive. There is no back-stepping in my book,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers over 416 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 415,012,026 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 26 out of 504,584,715 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 14.4 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Top US general says Chinese hypersonic weapon test is close to 'Sputnik moment' and 'has all of our attention'

    "I think it's very close to that," Gen. Mark Milley said of a reported Chinese hypersonic weapon test. "It has all of our attention."

  • Men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse cannot be called ‘victims’ in court, judge rules

    But defense attorneys may call them ‘arsonists’ or ‘looters’ judge says ahead of contentious trial over fatal shooting of two men Kyle Rittenhouse faces felony charges of homicide and attempted homicide. Photograph: Mark Hertzberg/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock The people shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August cannot be referred to as “victims” by prosecutors in court, a judge ruled on Monday. Defense attorneys may, however, call them “arsonists” or “looters”, the judge said. “The wo

  • We were not defeated in Afghanistan, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace says

    ‘Aim your anger at the US’ for signing deal with the Taliban, defence secretary tells MPs

  • Retired NY Times columnist Kristof announces run for Oregon governor

    Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof announced on Wednesday that he is running for governor of Oregon, saying he hopes to address systemic social issues in the state where he grew up on his family's sheep and cherry farm. Kristof, 62, who is from Yamhill, a rural community in western Oregon, said in a video announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination that he will tackle homelessness, poverty, drug addiction and inadequate education if elected. Kristof retired from the New York Times earlier this month after 37 years at the newspaper, where he worked as a reporter, editor and columnist.

  • U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss defense relationship, disagreements

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top advisers to U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Wednesday about defense issues and how to resolve disagreements, the White House said, days after Turkey's leader threatened to expel U.S. and other ambassadors. Erdogan over the weekend ordered 10 envoys to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Erdogan adviser Ibrahim Kalin discussed a range of issues including the U.S.-Turkey defense relationship, Afghanistan, the Middle East, the South Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean, the White House said in a statement.

  • Two arrested 30 years after baby’s body found in trash on NC’s Outer Banks, cops say

    Police said detectives used DNA evidence to make the arrests.

  • Duke Energy partners with Honeywell to test emerging battery technology

    This initial test of Honeywell's flow technology will involve a small 100-kilowatt battery capable of producing 400 kilowatt-hours of electricity. Duke Energy will test the battery under utility operating conditions, clearing the way for testing of a 60-megawatt, utility-scale battery in 2023.

  • Model soldiers and secret bunkers on Taiwan's front line with China

    Chen Ing-wen strides up to a rocky outcrop some 3 km (1.9 miles) from China's coast on Taiwan-controlled Kinmen island and demonstrates how as a soldier he used to shoot from there at Chinese trawlers that got too close. "It was just to scare them - but they weren't scared," said Chen, 50, who did his military service on Kinmen from 1991 to 1993. Sitting on the front line between Taiwan and China, Kinmen is the last place where the two engaged in major fighting, in 1958 at the height of the Cold War, and where memories of war are burned into minds decades later - large model soldiers point guns at China from some old bunkers.

  • Woman pays man $60 to test-drive Tesla — then she steals it, Michigan cops say

    Police say she led troopers on a three-county chase.

  • Blackstone CEO predicts the energy crisis will worsen inflation and prompt social unrest

    Shortage means "it's just going to cost more and it's probably going to cost a lot more," said billionaire Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone.

  • Ports of LA, Long Beach to fine firms over container backlog

    In an effort to ease congestion at the nation’s busiest port complex, officials said Monday that they will start fining shipping companies whose cargo containers linger for too long at marine terminals. The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach said in a statement that arriving containers scheduled to be moved by trucks will be allowed to stay for nine days before fines start accruing. “The terminals are running out of space, and this will make room for the containers sitting on those ships at anchor,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said in the statement.

  • U.S. lawmakers express concern over reports of potential Turkey F-16 purchase

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers urged President Joe Biden's administration not to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and said they were confident Congress would block any such exports. In a letter to Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 11 members of the House of Representatives cited "a profound sense of concern" about recent reports that Turkey may purchase 40 new Lockheed Martin F-16s and 80 F-16 modernization kits.

  • US military was tipped off about Iran-backed attack on troops in Syria, saving lives

    The U.S. military was tipped off prior to an Iran-backed drone attack on a base in Syria housing American forces.

  • Is It Safe To Host Thanksgiving This Year? 6 Precautions To Take

    We don’t need to dial it back like it's 2020, but experts say we need to "pull it back one step" to keep things safe in 2021. Here's what to do.

  • Baby Grace Warrior Showers Mom Bindi Irwin with Sweet Kisses: 'My Beautiful Angel'

    Grace Warrior, who turned 7 months old on Monday, adorably planted kisses on her mom's cheek in an array of Instagram photos

  • Are there disease-carrying ticks in your county? This interactive map can show you

    The citizen science project included more than 21,000 ticks collected across the country.

  • US Special Operations Command wants to transform its biggest planes to gain an advantage against China

    To ensure US special operators can operate against a more capable enemy, SOCOM wants to give its biggest planes new weapons and capabilities.

  • Delta Air Lines partners with TSA PreCheck to launch biometrics-based bag drops

    Delta Air Lines, in partnership with TSA PreCheck, today announced an expansion of how it uses biometrics to let passengers drop their bags, go through security and board their plane by simply showing their face. For now, the newest part of this, the PreCheck bag-drop experience, is a pilot that's only available in Atlanta and for Delta's SkyMiles frequent flier program members who are also registered for TSA pre-check. The project builds and expands upon the work the airline has done at its Detroit hub and for its international flights out of Atlanta.

  • Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin describes sexual assault by US senator

    Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan