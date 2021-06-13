Erdogan and Biden meet at a tense moment for Turkish-US ties

  • FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak to the media after a meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Biden and Turkish counterpart Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday, June 14, 2021, will be their first as heads of state. And it comes at a particularly tense moment for relations between their two countries. (Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Service Pool via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this April 25, 2021, file photo, Turkish flags and banners depicting Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, decorate a street outside the United States embassy in Ankara, Turkey. President Joe Biden and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday, June 14, 2021, will be their first as heads of state. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)
  • FILE - In this April 26, 2021, file photo, supporters of the Turkey Youth Union chant slogans during a protest outside the U.S. consulate, in Istanbul, against U.S. President Joe Biden's statement after he recognized the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Ottoman Armenians as genocide. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2016, file photo, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, poses for photographers with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, prior to their meeting at Yildiz Mabeyn Palace in Istanbul. Biden and Turkish counterpart Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday, June 14, 2021, will be their first as heads of state. And it comes at a particularly tense moment for relations between their two countries. (Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Service, Pool via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this April 26, 2021, file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, backdropped by a painting depicting modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, chairs his government's cabinet in Ankara, Turkey. President Joe Biden and Turkish counterpart Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday, June 14, 2021, will be their first as heads of state. And it comes at a particularly tense moment for relations between their two countries. (Turkish Presidency via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. President Joe Biden has often touted the personal relationships he’s developed with world leaders over nearly 50 years in national politics as a factor that makes him uniquely equipped to revitalize the reputation of the United States following the presidency of Trump. He’s mentioned to aides that he’s developed a strong rapport with Erdogan over the years, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)
1 / 6

Turkey US

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak to the media after a meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Biden and Turkish counterpart Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday, June 14, 2021, will be their first as heads of state. And it comes at a particularly tense moment for relations between their two countries. (Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Service Pool via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SUZAN FRASER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — President Joe Biden and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday will be their first as heads of state. And it comes at a particularly tense moment for relations between their two countries.

The list of disagreements is unusually long for the two NATO allies: There's U.S. support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, as well as Turkey’s purchase of a Russian weapons system. And in April, Biden infuriated Ankara by declaring that the Ottoman-era mass killing and deportations of Armenians was “genocide.”

Previous U.S. presidents had avoided using the term out of concern that it would complicate ties with Turkey, which is fiercely proud of its Ottoman history and insists that those killed in the early 20th century were victims of civil war and unrest.

However, besides blasting the decision in speeches, Erdogan didn't hit back at Washington. The muted response suggests he wants a good relationship with Biden, said Rachel Ellehuus, an analyst at the Washington think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“Not least because he needs that economic relationship with the U.S. and the appearance of a cooperative relationship in order to retain his base, which is very much built on a functioning Turkish economy that is tethered into the West," Ellehuus said.

Erdogan, in power for 18 years as prime minister and then president, has dialed down his anti-Western rhetoric as his government grapples with an economic downturn made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. His ruling AKP party has recently been hit by a series of corruption allegations, including drug trafficking and arms smuggling, made by a fugitive mafia boss who has been releasing tell-all videos on social media, without evidence.

“The most important thing for the Turkish leader at this time is to give a veneer of positive relations with the U.S. in terms of Turkey’s image,” said Merve Tahiroglu, Turkey Program Coordinator at the Project on Middle East Democracy. “He seems to understand that to get any kind of international investment to Turkey, he will need to project an image of positive relations with the U.S.”

Biden has often touted the personal relationships he’s developed with world leaders over nearly 50 years as a factor that makes him uniquely equipped to revitalize the reputation of the United States following the presidency of Donald Trump.

In recent days, he’s mentioned to aides that he’s developed a strong rapport with Erdogan over the years, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Biden still fondly recalls making a house call to Erdogan in 2011 when he was in Turkey to speak at the Global Entrepreneurs Summit, according to the official. Erdogan did not attend because he was recovering from major surgery, but Biden stopped by to check in on him. Their conversation was supposed to be brief but lasted over two hours.

Still, the relationship has been complicated at times. In 2014, while vice president, Biden apologized to Erdogan after suggesting in a speech that Turkey helped facilitate the rise of the Islamic State militant group by allowing foreign fighters to cross Turkey’s border with Syria. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden drew ire from Turkish officials after an interview with The New York Times in which he called Erdogan an “autocrat.”

Erdogan enjoyed collegial relations with Trump, who didn't give him a hard time about Turkey's human rights record and agreed to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria in 2019, paving the way for a Turkish military offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters who had fought alongside U.S. forces against IS militants. Biden was strongly critical of that decision, accusing Trump of selling out U.S. allies.

Erdogan waited several days before congratulating Biden on his election victory as Trump challenged the results. At the same time, Erdogan sent a message to Trump thanking him for his “warm friendship.”

After taking office, Biden waited three months before giving Erdogan a call, which was widely seen in Turkey as a snub. The first time they spoke after the election was when Biden called to tell Erdogan about the Armenian “genocide” announcement.

In an interview with Turkish state broadcaster TRT on June 1, Erdogan noted he had cordial relations with previous U.S. presidents, particularly Trump, and that he would ask Biden on the sidelines of the NATO meeting in Brussels “why Turkey-U.S. relations are in such a state of tension.”

They are expected to take up Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 advanced Russian defense systems that angered Washington and resulted in Ankara being kicked out of the U.S. F-35 fighter aircraft production program, sanctions on senior Turkish defense industry officials, and bans on military export licenses. Washington says the system is a threat to NATO security and insists that sanctions cannot be lifted until Turkey gets rid of the system, which has cost the country $2.5 billion.

Turkey repeatedly has called for dialogue to resolve the issue. Turkish media reports say Turkey is set to propose the deployment of the S-400s at Incirlik air base, which is home to a U.S. Air Force wing, where they would be watched by U.S. military officials. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters the S-400s would be “100% under (Turkish) control” and that no Russian military official would be in Turkey.

Erdogan is also expected to raise the issue of U.S. military support for Syrian Kurdish fighters, who Ankara argues are inextricably linked to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency in Turkey.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden and Erdogan will discuss Syria and Iran as well as what role Turkey can play on Afghanistan following the U.S. troop withdrawal. Also on the agenda is how Washington and Ankara "deal with some of our significant differences on values and human rights and other issues,” Sullivan said.

He said Biden knows Erdogan very well.

“The two men have spent a good amount of time together, and they are both, I think, looking forward to the opportunity to really have a business-like opportunity to review the full breadth of their relationship,” Sullivan said.

__

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-With Trump gone, NATO wages war on climate threat

    If the U.S. military were a nation state, it would be the world's 47th largest emitter of planet-warming greenhouse gases, a 2019 study found. Facing a battle against global warming, NATO has for the first time made it a central focus of planning and strategy. Leaders of the Western military alliance are set on Monday to agree on a climate action plan to make their armed forces carbon-neutral by 2050, and to adapt to threats posed by global warming.

  • 'Whatever it takes', UK's Johnson warns EU over post-Brexit trade

    CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -Britain will do "whatever it takes" to protect its territorial integrity in a trade dispute with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, threatening emergency measures if no solution was found. The threat by Johnson seemed to break a temporary truce in a war of words over part of the Brexit deal that covers border issues with Northern Ireland, the focus for tensions since Britain completed its exit from the EU late last year. Despite U.S. President Joe Biden encouraging them to find a compromise, Johnson used a G7 summit to indicate no softening in his position on what is called the Northern Ireland protocol that covers border issues with the British province.

  • Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later

    The 49 people killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida were honored in Orlando and around the world on Saturday, the fifth anniversary of the attack. Speakers at an evening remembrance ceremony on the grounds of former Pulse nightclub said a rainbow appeared as survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders gathered. The site, south of downtown Orlando, was turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers and mementos.

  • Duchess of Cambridge: 'we haven't Facetimed Lilibet'

    The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed that she has not yet been introduced to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newborn daughter Lilibet. The Duchess was asked about her niece by an American reporter during a visit to a primary school in Cornwall with Jill Biden, the First Lady. Asked if she had "any wishes" for her niece, she replied: “I wish her the very best. I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet, I hope that will be soon”. Asked if they had FaceTimed, she replied: “No I haven’t.” T

  • Amid neighborhood flag ban, couple installs rainbow lights for Pride

    "A little less subtle than our simple flag," said Memo Fachino. "A lot more fun for anyone complaining about the flag itself and what it represents."

  • Biden welcomed to G7 with embraces and laughs two years after world leaders were caught mocking Trump

    US president assures ‘America is back’ after predecessor’s hostile relationship with world leaders

  • Son of Pakistani Immigrants Becomes the First Muslim American Federal Judge in US History

    A Pakistani American has just become the first Muslim American federal judge in U.S. history after the Senate confirmed him as a district judge for the District of New Jersey on Thursday. About the judge: Zahid Quraishi, 46, a son of Pakistani immigrants, earned the judicial seat following a Senate vote of 81-16, NBC reported. Quraishi was born in New York City and raised in New Jersey.

  • Pelosi urges Senate Democrats to back voting rights bill and ‘save democracy’

    House speaker makes caucus call as bill on brink of collapseSenator Joe Manchin says he will not back For the People Act Nancy Pelosi said on the call she was holding out hope that Senate Democrats could persuade Manchin to extend his support. Photograph: Lenin Nolly/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Nancy Pelosi is urging congressional Democrats not to abandon their marquee voting-rights legislation in favor of a narrower bill, as the House speaker attempts to stave off opposition to the embattled measure

  • Duchess of Cambridge says she 'can't wait' to meet new niece Lilibet - and hopes it will be soon

    Kate said she hadn't met the newest royal yet.

  • Canada's Trudeau called for concerted G7 approach to China - source

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a Group of Seven discussion of China on Saturday and called on leaders to come up with a unified approach to the challenges posed by the People's Republic, a source said. G7 leaders - who together control about $40 trillion in economic clout - reached broad alignment on building a concerted approach to China, the source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters. "Trudeau's message today was that we really need to work to build a consensus on a unified approach to the challenges that China presents all of us," the source said.

  • Here’s what the market wants — and doesn’t want — to hear from Powell at next week’s Fed meeting

    Transitory, or not transitory? Therein lies the question that the Federal Reserve needs to answer next Wednesday, at the conclusion of the FOMC's two-day gathering.

  • Moscow orders new restrictions as COVID-19 infections soar

    Moscow's mayor on Saturday ordered a week off for some workplaces and imposed restrictions on many businesses to fight coronavirus infections that have more than doubled in the past week. The national coronavirus task force reported 6,701 new confirmed cases in Moscow, compared with 2,936 on June 6. After several weeks of lockdown as the pandemic spread in the spring of 2020, the Russian capital eased restrictions and did not reimpose any during subsequent case increases.

  • We Just Discovered Birkenstock has Colorful Gardening Clogs & They're a Summer Must-Have

    When summer rolls around we already know we’ll be sporting our go-to Birkenstock sandals every chance we get. The versatile footwear is perfect for practically every occasion. For the average gardener, however, you’ll be needing to switch out those trusty sandals for some protective gardening clogs instead. Luckily, Birkenstock has its own line of clogs […]

  • G7 reaches consensus on China dumping, human rights abuses -U.S. official

    G7 leaders have reached consensus on the need for a shared approach to China selling exports at unfairly low prices and to human rights abuses, a senior official in the U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Saturday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the leaders of the Group of Seven world's largest advanced economies had also agreed on the need to coordinate on supply chain resilience to ensure democracies are supporting each other. "I would say there was unanimity in terms of a willingness to call out human rights abuses and violations of fundamental freedoms that invoke our shared values," the official said.

  • Ericsson scores 1st IndyCar win at action-packed Belle Isle

    Chip Ganassi tells anyone who will listen that "I like winners” whenever one of his drivers takes the checkered flag. Ericsson fixed that problem Saturday by scoring his first IndyCar victory in the action-packed opener of the doubleheader at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. The Swede became the seventh driver to win through seven IndyCar races this season, and he's the fourth first-time winner this year.

  • Boris Johnson infuriated after Emmanuel Macron suggested Northern Ireland was not part of UK

    Boris Johnson was left infuriated on Saturday when Emmanuel Macron suggested in head-to-head G7 summit talks that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK. The Prime Minister attempted to explain his frustration with the Northern Ireland Protocol by asking Mr Macron what he would do if sausages from Toulouse could not be moved to Paris, according to a UK government source. The French president was said to have retorted by arguing that the comparison did not work because Paris and Toulouse were bo

  • 1998 Oregon school shooter: 'tremendous shame and guilt'

    Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before going on a shooting rampage at his Oregon high school in 1998, killing two classmates and injuring 25 more, has given his first news interview, telling HuffPost he feels “tremendous, tremendous shame and guilt.” Kinkel said he watched the debate in the prison library.

  • Trump admin pushed limits, DOJ secretly obtained lawmakers' data

    Former President Donald Trump has made no secret of his long list of political enemies. It just wasn’t clear until now how far he would go to try to punish them.

  • White House returns $2 billion from Trump's border wall funds to the military. The former president built 52 miles, at an average cost of $46 million per mile.

    The White House on Friday returned $2 billion to the military after the former administration diverted it to pay for a southern border wall.

  • The Queen insisted on using a large ceremonial sword to cut a cake, prompting giggles from Kate Middleton

    Queen Elizabeth II joked that using the sword was "more unusual" than using a regular knife during a royal engagement close to the G7 summit in Cornwall.