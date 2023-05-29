Erdogan calls on Turkey to unite over 'national goals'

STORY: "Solving the problems caused by the price increases as a result of inflation and compensating for welfare losses is the most urgent issue of the process ahead," Erdogan told his supporters at his palace in Ankara.

Stating that there was no anger or resentment against anyone, he also said it was time "to put aside all the debates and conflicts regarding the election and unite around our national goals and dreams."

Erdogan extended his two decades in power in elections on Sunday, winning a mandate to pursue increasingly authoritarian policies which have polarized Turkey and strengthened its position as a regional military power.