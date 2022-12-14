Erdogan Challenger’s Political Career at Risk After Court Ruling

4
Selcan Hacaoglu
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey on Wednesday convicted Istanbul’s high-profile mayor of insulting election officials, jeopardizing his potential election bid against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A court in Istanbul sentenced Ekrem Imamoglu to two years and seven months in prison. If the verdict is upheld by higher appeals courts, it will result in a political ban for Imamoglu, the most popular political figure who can challenge Erdogan in elections scheduled for June.

Until the higher courts’ decision on Wednesday’s verdict, Imamoglu remains the mayor.

The Man Who Ended Erdogan’s Rule in Istanbul Did So With a Smile

Investors sold Turkish assets after the court’s decision, with the benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 index closing 3.6% lower on the day. The lira declined as much as 0.2% against the US dollar. Five-year credit default swaps, which measure the cost of insuring against possible default on Turkish debt, rose to 508 basis points, the biggest jump in more than a week.

The spat between the mayor and Turkey’s president goes back to the 2019 local elections, where Imamoglu won Turkey’s largest city in a stunning victory for the main opposition party CHP. Erdogan’s own political ascent had begun in the same city 25 years earlier and he took the electoral loss in Istanbul personally.

Turkey’s Supreme Election Council canceled Imamoglu’s first electoral victory amid heavy influence from Erdogan’s aides. The mayor won the repeat vote with a landslide.

The latest court decision will have a similar impact on public sentiment, Imamoglu said.

“The powers given to us by the nation can’t be taken away by a few. God willing, our fight will become more powerful,” Halk TV cited him as saying.

Opposition Rallying

Thousands gathered in front of the municipal building at Istanbul’s Sarachane district shortly after Imamoglu called on his voters to show their opposition against this “great act of lawlessness.” He greeted the festive crowd from the top of a bus and addressed his supporters alongside Meral Aksener, chairwoman of opposition party Iyi.

The mayor’s supporters chanted slogans, calling for the resignation of the government and waved Turkish flags.

“This verdict is aimed at preventing Imamoglu from running for president in the elections,” said Nuri Kirik, a 48-year-old man who was among the crowd.

The mayor is accused of insulting members of the election council for comments he made in November 2019, months after his win against Erdogan. He denies wrongdoing and has accused the Turkish president of using “the law as a weapon” against his political opponents.

“Those who canceled the election on March 31 are the fools,” Imamoglu said at the time, that were viewed by the authorities as an insult against election board judges.

What’s Next

The legal process involving the courts of appeals typically takes years, which means Imamoglu can hold office and compete in elections, according to Cem Kaya, a deputy chairman of Istanbul-based think tank Turkey Justice Research Center.

Istanbul municipality’s city council, dominated by Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, will elect a new mayor unless Imamoglu’s conviction is overturned.

Erdogan himself lost his seat as the mayor of Istanbul more than two decades ago after he was imprisoned for reciting a poem, which courts said incited religious hatred. The Turkish president’s political career got a boost from his imprisonment, catapulting him to the leadership of the newly-established AK Party shortly after he came out of jail.

Imamoglu’s conviction will provide a similar boost to the opposition, Iyi Party’s Aksener said. Turkey’s opposition alliance has yet to announce a joint candidate for the elections scheduled to take place in six months. Heads of all six parties in the opposition bloc will gather on Thursday in Istanbul to show their opposition to the court decision.

Aksener indicated continued support for Imamoglu, who is seen by credible pollsters as having a real shot at defeating Erdogan if he were to run for president. The mayor has refrained from explicitly voicing such ambitions.

Meanwhile, the president is stepping up pressure on the opposition ahead of the vote.

Earlier this year, a top appeals court upheld a jail term of nearly five years for another key CHP figure, Canan Kaftancioglu, on charges of insulting Erdogan. Kaftancioglu was seen as an architect of Imamoglu’s victory in Istanbul.

“Today’s ruling against Imamoglu shows, once again, that Erdogan has plenty of cards he can use to gain the upper hand ahead of the 2023 elections,” said Wolfango Piccoli, the co-president of Teneo Intelligence. “It remains to be seen whether today’s sentence will make Imamoglu more popular,” Piccoli said, pointing at similarities between Imamoglu’s conviction and Erdogan’s imprisonment in the late 1990s.

--With assistance from Beril Akman, Burhan Yuksekkas, Firat Kozok and Tugce Ozsoy.

(Updates with analyst quotes, details from the ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan Court Adjourns Ex-PM Imran Khan’s Disqualification Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani high court adjourned the case by former prime minister Imran Khan that contests his disqualification as a lawmaker.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherThe case has been adj

  • Qatar Accused of Bribing Leaders in Biggest Ever EU Scandal

    TWITTER/MINISTRY OF LABOUR - STATE OF QATARROME—Four European Union leaders have been charged with participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption, tied to alleged bribes from FIFA World Cup host Qatar.Raids on diplomats’ homes in Brussels and Strasbourg, where the EU parliament meets, uncovered “bags of money.” Greek EU vice president Eva Kaili—who is languishing in a Belgium jail with three other leaders—was stripped of her position by senior European leaders on Tuesd

  • Turkish court gives Istanbul mayor prison term, politics ban

    A court in Turkey sentenced the mayor of Istanbul, the country's most populous city, to two years and seven months in prison Wednesday on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. The court convicted Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and also imposed a political ban that could lead to his removal from office. Imamoglu, who belongs to the main opposition Republican People’s Party, is expected to appeal the verdict.

  • Turkish court sentences Erdogan rival to jail with political ban

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A Turkish court sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to jail on Wednesday and imposed a political ban on the opposition politician who is seen as a strong potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan in elections next year. Imamoglu was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison along with the ban, both of which must be confirmed by an appeals court, for insulting public officials in a speech he made after he won Istanbul's municipal election in 2019. Riot police were stationed outside the courthouse on the Asian side of the city of 17 million people, although Imamoglu continued to work as usual and dismissed the court proceedings.

  • German Go-It-Alone Response to Biden’s Green Subsidy Plan Sets Off Alarm for EU

    (Bloomberg) -- Berlin’s response to Joe Biden’s green subsidy plan is setting off alarm bells in Paris and Madrid, where officials are concerned it could give German firms an unfair advantage over their European rivals. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Is Putin Final

  • Belarusian forces plan to "take under protection" asset on border with Ukraine during army inspection

    As part of a surprise inspection of the Belarusian army, one of the military units has been tasked to cover and take under protection an asset on the country's southern border, that is, on the border with Ukraine.

  • Seattle's QB Smith worries he's been too aggressive of late

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) Coming off perhaps his worst performance of the season, Geno Smith decided he's been a little too greedy of late. ''I think I've been too aggressive as of late and so I've got to kind of get back to what I was doing early on, which was just taking what they give me and allowing us to have a complementary football team, and we all play together and not feel like we're just trying to push the envelope or trying to push our limits and see what we can do,'' Smith said on Tuesday. It's a fine balance Smith is trying to navigate right now while the Seahawks are struggling in multiple areas ahead of Thursday night's matchup against San Francisco.

  • Istanbul Mayor, an Erdogan Opponent, Sentenced to More Than Two Years in Prison

    Ekrem Imamoglu was convicted of insulting public officials ahead of the country’s presidential election next year.

  • Italy's Meloni says EU must do more to halt migrant flows

    The European Union must do more to protect its borders and to halt the departure of migrant boats from north Africa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday. Meloni was speaking to the Italian parliament ahead of an EU summit this week. Italy, which has vowed a tough line on immigration, took in more than 500 migrants on Sunday when two charity rescue ships were allowed to dock.

  • Rare Public Spat Shows Rift Between India Government, Top Court

    (Bloomberg) -- A rare public attack on India’s Supreme Court by government ministers is reviving a debate about whether elected representatives should have a say in choosing the country’s arbiters of justice. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Is Putin Finally Getting

  • Kari Lake’s Tale About A UPS Driver Has Everyone Saying, Hmm OK

    Critics mocked the failed Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for a story that sounded awfully familiar.

  • Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion stories

    Former President Trump sued the Pulitzer Prize board on Wednesday for defamation, arguing a statement by the group that concluded a review conducted of previous claims he’d made defamed him. Trump had threatened to file the suit for months after the board issued the allegedly defamatory statement, which announced the conclusion of two independent reviews…

  • ‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War

    GettyIt wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine.Now, that infighting has peaked in spectacular and hilarious fashion, as one of the Kremlin’s most rabid mouthpieces has been challenged to a duel by one of the Kremlin’s most notorious accused terrorists.The duel, of course, will not involv

  • Trump and his MAGA political movement are done. Republicans need their version of Biden.

    Donald Trump and his so-called MAGA movement have nothing to sell but crazy, and Americans aren’t buying it. Time for the GOP to move on.

  • Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIn Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap.But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely.“Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic operative told The Daily Beast, “and she just pulled the pin.”While Sinema publicly framed her move as a critique of partisanship and

  • The National Archives wants to release hundreds of pages of emails about Hunter Biden and Burisma — and the White House won't say whether it will let it happen

    As National Archives prepares to release 260 emails relating to Hunter Biden and Burisma, the Biden White House faces a tough decision about executive privilege.

  • Lauren Boebert calls to 'take the temperature down,' focus on policy after narrow midterm win

    Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert called for the temperature in Washington to go "down" and noted political bomb-throwing won't be her "top focus" in the GOP majority.

  • Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society […]

  • No recount: Christy Holstege concedes to Greg Wallis in ultra-tight race for Assembly

    Wallis was set to be sworn in at noon Monday. He won by just 85 votes out of more than 169,000 cast.

  • Belarus moves tanks to the border with Poland and Lithuania

    During a sudden "combat readiness check" of the Belarusian army, at least 20 tanks are being transferred to a training ground near the country's border with Poland and Lithuania. Source: Belaruski Hajun, Belarusian independent monitoring group Details: The group says that at least 20 tanks are being transferred to a training ground near the city of Grodno in the country's northwest.