Erdogan confirms Putin's August visit to Turkey

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit Turkey in August, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on July 7.

According to Erdogan, among the topics he plans to discuss with Putin are Russian aggression against Ukraine, the exchange of prisoners between Kyiv and Moscow, and the so-called "grain deal," which he wants to extend for at least two more years.

"Putin will visit Turkey next month,” Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Erdogan as saying on July 7.

“We will have the opportunity to discuss this issue again face-to-face... This is one of the most important items on our agenda, both in phone diplomacy and during the personal meeting that will take place next month.”

On the eve of July 7, Erdogan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had arrived in Turkey for a visit with his Turkish counterpart. The main topic of the discussion was the release of Ukrainian soldiers held captive by Russia.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine