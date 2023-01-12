Erdogan to discuss humanitarian issues with Zelenskyy and Putin

According to Malkoç, Turkey wants to make efforts to open a “humanitarian corridor,” and Erdogan supported this proposal.

“We want an effort to open a humanitarian corridor,” said Malkoç.

“I made a proposal to our president. He welcomed this. They started the necessary work under the leadership of our president.”

Earlier, Erdogan said that a special humanitarian corridor would help evacuate wounded combatants on both sides.

On Jan. 11, Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets met in Turkey with his Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova.

Zelenskyy and Erdogan last spoke on Jan. 5. They discussed the occupation of the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the Black Sea grain deal.

