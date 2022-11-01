Erdogan discusses grain deal crisis with Putin

Erdogan and Putin at the SCO summit, September 2022

During the phone call, Erdogan said that Turkey will continue to take necessary steps regarding all parties involved, in order to solve outstanding problems surrounding the grain export agreement.

At the same time, Erdogan expressed confidence that the mechanism of facilitating Ukrainian food exports will be adjusted and preserved.

On Oct. 29, Russia announced that it was suspending its participation in the “grain deal,” citing the drone attack on Sevastopol Bay in occupied Crimea, suggesting that Ukraine and the UK are to blame.

At the same time, Kyiv called Moscow’s exit from the grain deal “food blackmail,” and said that Russia was withdrawing from the agreement under a false pretext.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar said that the grain deal continues to work, and the vessels are being inspected by mediators – Turkey and the UN. On Oct. 31, 12 ships with 354.5 thousand tons of agricultural products left from Odesa and nearby Ukrainian ports.

