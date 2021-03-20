Erdogan Makes Low Interest-Rates Advocate New Central Bank Chief

1 / 2

Erdogan Makes Low Interest-Rates Advocate New Central Bank Chief

Cagan Koc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Two days after a bigger-than-expected increase in interest rates, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the country’s third central bank governor in less than two years and replaced him with an advocate of lowering interest rates.

Erdogan fired Governor Naci Agbal, who was appointed in November, and replaced him with Sahap Kavcioglu, according to a decree published after midnight on Saturday in the Official Gazette. Agbal’s abrupt removal comes on the heels of a 200 basis-point interest-rate hike by the central bank on Thursday, double what was expected in a Bloomberg survey.

Agbal took the job as Turkey’s top banker after weeks of declines in the lira and raised the benchmark one-week repo rate by a cumulative 875 basis points since, boosting the central bank’s damaged credibility among investors. Erdogan, who backs an unconventional theory that high interest rates cause inflation, has for years frequently chastised the central bank when he thought it was keeping borrowing costs too high.

Kavcioglu is a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper. The paper criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page on Friday, saying the decision “turned a deaf ear” to Turkey’s 83 million people, would hurt economic growth and primarily benefits “London-based owners of hot money.”

In a column on Feb. 9, Kavcioglu said it was “saddening” to see Turkish columnists, bankers and business organizations seeking stability in high interest rates at a time when other countries had negative interest rates.

“The central bank shouldn’t insist on high interest rates,” he wrote. “When interest rates in the world are close to zero, raising interest rates here won’t solve our economic problems. To the contrary, it’ll deepen them in the period ahead.”

He also seconded Erdogan’s unorthodox theory on the relationship between interest rates and inflation, saying that raising interest rates would “indirectly open the way to increasing inflation.” Most central bankers and economists around the world believe the opposite to be true, and would argue for raising interest rates to try and control excessive inflation.

Kavcioglu, who’s also a former lawmaker for the ruling Ak Party, defended reserve policies executed from 2018 to 2020, when Turkey began spending its foreign-currency reserves to try and prop up the lira in times of volatility. The use of the central bank’s foreign-exchange coffers then helped to rein in inflation, interest rates and the exchange rate, he said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey's central bank hikes main interest rate to 19%

    Turkey's central bank on Thursday sharply hiked its main interest rate to 19 percent to counter rising inflation and the dropping value of the lira.

  • Dow Jones Pares Losses While Nasdaq Leads The Upside; These Dow Stocks Trade Near Buy Points

    The Dow Jones traded lower but still rallied off earlier session lows. The indexes all came off their lows as the Nasdaq traded higher.

  • TREASURIES-Yields retreat, bills flirt with negative rates

    The benchmark 10-year note yield was last down less than a basis point at 1.7264%. The 30-year bond yield also retreated after reaching 2.518% on Thursday, its highest since August 2019. The market largely shrugged off the Federal Reserve's announcement on Friday that it would let a temporary bank leverage rule exemption expire on March 31.

  • Lira Jumps as Central Bank Delivers Bigger-Than-Expected Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The lira surged after Turkey’s central bank hiked interest rates more than forecast, driving home Governor Naci Agbal’s pledge to tame inflation and defend the currency.The Turkish currency rallied as much as 2% to 7.3525 as of 2:03 p.m. in Istanbul, its biggest intraday gain in more than a week. The central bank raised rates by 200 basis points to 19%, compared with economists’ forecasts for an increase of 100 basis points.The lira has taken the worst hit in emerging markets from rising U.S. Treasury yields, and the currency’s more than 8% drop since mid-February has spurred calls for Agbal to backstop the market with higher rates. Turkish inflation accelerated for a fifth month in February as surging oil prices compounded the impact of lira weakness.Turkey’s stocks benchmark, the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index, was up 0.6%, and the Borsa Istanbul Banks Index rose 3.1%.Since his appointment last year, Agbal has lifted the headline rate by 875 basis points, delighting investors with a return to more hawkish policy and helping make the lira the best carry-trade currency this year behind the Russian ruble.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canadian border agent covertly gathered evidence on Huawei for FBI, defence argues

    The Canadian border agent who questioned Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before her arrest at Vancouver airport in 2018 went beyond the scope of his jurisdiction, in an effort to gather evidence for the FBI, Meng's legal team said on Friday. Among the questions the agent asked was whether Huawei had an office in Iran, defence lawyer Mona Duckett told the judge, a line of questioning that she argued had nothing to do with immigration and her admissibility into Canada. "It was an attempt to gather evidence for one audience," the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Duckett said as the hearing for Meng's extradition entered the last phase of arguments.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends higher as Treasury yields pause

    The Nasdaq ended higher on Friday, lifted by Facebook and energy shares as U.S. Treasury yields took a break from a recent surge. FedEx Corp rallied after the U.S. delivery firm said quarterly profit jumped more than expected on higher prices and Maysurging volume from pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries during the holiday shipping season.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Sluggish

    The British pound continues to look a bit sluggish, as we simply chop around in the same range that we have been in over the last couple of weeks.

  • 'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Cisco, Vale And More

    On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said he doesn't own Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) anymore. Its forward multiple for the last five years has been between 12.5 and 17.5 and right now it's 15, explained Lebenthal. He doesn't expect an earnings multiple expansion because there is no big earnings growth. The stock doesn't excite him. Josh Brown likes Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE: RH) and he said it is going higher. The company is one of defining companies in terms of experiential retail, said Brown. Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) is a play for infrastructure, said Jon Najarian. He likes the stock, but he would sell calls against his long position in the next two or three months because it will take several months for the bill to come through. Najarian would also sell puts in the name. Karen Firestone said Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) can come back and it can be a strong stock again. Walt Disney Co (NASDAQ: DIS) is both a reopening trade and a stay-at-home play and it makes sense that it has outperformed recently, added Firestone. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In FedExCramer Shares His Thoughts On MakeMyTrip And SunOpta© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Goldman Sachs sees a ‘buying opportunity’ in oil’s recent selloff

    Oil futures are on track to post a loss of more than 7% this week, the largest since October, but analysts at Goldman Sachs this week suggest that prices are merely taking a break from a rally in crude that's set to continue.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $59K as Worries on Bond Yields Increase

    Price charts also are sending signals the oldest cryptocurrency might be losing steam.

  • Naga Munchetty: BBC Breakfast host sorry for liking flag tweets

    The BBC Breakfast presenter liked "offensive" tweets after an interview with a government minister.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • Latino families hesitate to send their children back to in-person learning

    Sacramento City Schools are just weeks away from reopening, but many Latino families are thinking twice before sending their kids back. COVID-19 cases and deaths are highest among Latinos. See more in the video above.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • 'Super Mario' leaps into Universal Studios Japan

    In Osaka, Japan, you can now enter 'Super Nintendo World' through a giant green pipe, a real-world version of Mario's Mushroom Kingdom.You'll be met with chomping piranha plants, punchable coin blocks and a flag-topped Mount Beanpole, as if you've stepped into classic Mario games created by gaming legend Shigeru Miyamoto.Universal Studios Japan opened the $550 million dollar Mario attraction on Thursday.It's a super-powered leap by Nintendo to take its virtual worlds into the real one.Mario's grand opening was delayed several times last summer because of the global health crisis, but starting this week, visitors can meet him and his sidekick brother, Luigi.Ayumu Yamamoto is the park's Vice President of Marketing:"I hope that people can enjoy themselves when they become Mario. We created a world as perfect as the one in the game. I think people are surprised when a life-sized Bowser appears in front of you."Visitors can buy a $30 power-up band to gather coins and defeat bad guys, using tech similar to wands at the park's Harry Potter attraction.Put on an augmented reality headset and you can even rev up a real Mario Kart on the 'Koopa's challenge' ride.The area's opening is a reply to investors frustrated by Nintendo's reluctance to more aggressively commercialize a fan base that spans generations.While Nintendo's Switch console has proved a stay-at-home winner, the company focus on cyclical consoles, its foray into mobile gaming, has stalled.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Prince William: Mental health is 'complex subject' that is 'close to my heart', duke says in Comic Relief message

    The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject that was “very close” to his heart. His comments, made on the BBC’s Comic Relief, followed claims by the Duchess of Sussex that her own mental health concerns were ignored by the Royal family, despite repeated warnings that she felt suicidal. Both Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all”, describing the situation as “desperate”. Mental health has been a cornerstone of both brothers’ work since they launched the Heads Together campaign in 2016, which aims to encourage people to talk to one another about their struggles. Their determination to shine a light on the subject made the Sussexes’ revelations all the more resonant.

  • Teen dies after woman disconnects ventilator for 10 hours, South Carolina cops say

    The 13-year-old needed the device to breathe, according to authorities.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential reads4 steps to reaching Biden’s goal of a July 4th with much greater freedom from COVID-19US could save tens of thousands of lives and tens of billions of dollars with 3 weeks of strict COVID-19 measures William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.