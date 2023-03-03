Erdogan Rivals’ Time to Shine Turns to Crisis in Leadership Spat

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Turkey’s opposition is in crisis over a failure to agree on a joint candidate to contest President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hampering a rare chance to unseat the country’s longest-serving leader at elections in less than three months.

Leaders of the six—party opposition met on Thursday to break the impasse after months of internal conflict that prevented them from agreeing on a name. Main opposition party CHP’s leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu put himself forward again, but failed to get the backing of the second-largest member of the bloc, IYI Party, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Meral Aksener, head of IYI, will either go with the rest of the bloc or announce a separate candidate, a decision she’ll make by Monday after meetings with the party’s top brass, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share the sensitive information.

Thursday’s meeting marked the 12th time opposition leaders came together, but their failure to agree on who should run has exposed them to frequent attacks from Erdogan. The Turkish president accused them of being disorganized, telling the electorate that they remain too divided on important issues to run the country.

A day before the opposition’s last summit, Erdogan called for presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, quashing speculation the vote would be postponed following two deadly earthquakes.

May Elections

It will remain the toughest electoral race of Erdogan’s two decades in power. He’s stepped up a multi-billion-dollar reconstruction effort after last month’s disaster that leveled cities and killed more than 45,000 people, after the government faced sharp criticism for the initial quake response.

Story continues

The opposition has failed to effectively communicate its policy on vital topics from the economy to international relations, said Bekir Agirdir, head of the Konda polling agency. It should have the upper hand due to the government’s perceived bungled crisis response, but it’s missed the mark.

“Its continued infighting over the candidate coupled with its failure to convey its main vision on critical matters are hampering its chances,” said Agirdir, whose agency successfully predicted the margin of victory for local elections in 2019, when the opposition’s Ekrem Imamoglu took Istanbul.

Surveys consistently show a decline in support for the opposition bloc, though the numbers remain too close to predict a winner. Early last year, more voters predicted the opposition would win. But sentiment has gradually changed in Erdogan’s favor in the last few months.

The Turkish president, who has assumed greater powers since 2018, remains Turkey’s most popular politician even as his Justice and Development Party lost some support among poor Turks who had been among its most stalwart backers.

Turks are also dealing with the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, which only looks set to get worse as the impact of the earthquakes filters through the economy.

To defeat Erdogan in the presidential race, opposition parties must rally behind a candidate that can lure support of the pro-Kurdish HDP which has emerged as kingmaker in past elections, though is now facing a potential ban because of alleged ties to separatist Kurdish militants.

Why Turkey’s Next Election Is a Real Test for Erdogan: QuickTake

Voters appear split when it comes to the opposition. Less than half of the electorate is expected to vote in favor of Erdogan’s AK Party and nationalist allies, according to recent polling. But those voting for the opposition are split mainly between the six coordinated parties and the pro-Kurdish HDP. That may allow Erdogan and his allies to divide and conquer at the polls.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.