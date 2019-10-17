Erdogan says joint U.S. effort on Syria will promote peace

ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter on Thursday he is confident that joint efforts with the United States will promote peace and stability after the two sides agreed to pause Turkey's military offensive in northeastern Syria.

"Mr. President, many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy," he wrote in response to a post on Twitter in which U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the deal earlier on Thursday as "great news."

"I am confident that this joint effort will promote peace and stability in our region," Erdogan added. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Chris Reese)