Erdogan says Syrian army attack killed one Turkish soldier in Manbij

ANKARA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that an attack from the northern Syrian town of Manbij earlier in the day that killed one Turkish soldier was launched by Syrian government forces in the region.

One Turkish soldier was killed and eight others were wounded in an attack from Manbij, which Turkey's defence ministry had said was carried out by Kurdish fighters in the region.

"It is a result of the regime's artillery fire there. We had intense retaliatory fire. We made the regime pay a heavy price in response to this," Erdogan told reporters on his flight back from Baku. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Sandra Maler)