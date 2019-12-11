Erdogan Serves Notice That Another Rate Cut Is Coming in Turkey

(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is taking deeper cuts in Turkish interest rates for granted, and so is the market.

Just as he’s done ahead of all three policy decisions since installing a new central banker in July, Erdogan sounded off on monetary matters again in the days before this week’s meeting, saying “we will be moving to single digits in interest rates in 2020.”

It’s a ritual the central bank completed each time by decreasing rates. And while most economists disagree with Erdogan’s view that lower borrowing costs bring down inflation, not one in a Bloomberg survey doubts that the march of rate cuts will continue on Thursday.

The only disagreement is about the boldness with which the Monetary Policy Committee might act at its last scheduled meeting this year: expectations for a rate cut range between 50 and 200 basis points. Governor Murat Uysal has exceeded forecasts at every meeting he’s led since taking the job, delivering 10 percentage points of easing that brought the benchmark to 14%.

Erdogan’s fixation on low rates is hardly the only reason for easing, with the economy just beginning to gain momentum after a recession. Even as inflation bounced back in November, it didn’t heat up as much as expected, ensuring that Turkey still boasts one of the highest real rates in emerging markets.

Inflation began to soar in June 2018 after a crash in the lira touched off a surge in domestic prices across the import-dependent economy. After peaking at 25.2% last year, it plunged into single digits before a pickup to an annual 10.6% in November.

Among the few brakes on Turkey’s easing cycle is Uysal’s pledge to preserve “a reasonable rate” of return for investors, a guideline he’s declined to make more specific. Given that the central bank projects inflation will end this year at 12% and then continue to accelerate through the first quarter, the space for monetary easing could be limited.

Policy makers have also increased the number of their meetings next year to 12, from eight in 2019, a decision that could allow them to move in smaller steps if they chase Erdogan’s goal of single-digit rates.

Turk Central Bank Increases Rate Meetings After Erdogan Backlash

Should the central bank act in line with most forecasts and cut its benchmark by 150 basis points, Turkey’s real rate will drop to 1.9% -- still in line with most peers -- but then likely fall below 1% after December, according to Phoenix Kalen, a strategist at Societe General SA in London.

Turkey’s currency is already on track this month for the worst performance in emerging markets against the dollar after South Korea’s won.

“The plunge in Turkey’s real policy rate may leave assets vulnerable to capital flight, quickening the pace of the lira’s spot deterioration in 2020,” Kalen said. “The more frequent opportunities to revise the monetary policy stance mean that there are fewer compelling reasons to take actions that may be difficult for the market to digest.”

