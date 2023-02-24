Erdogan speaks with Putin over phone call

The Kyiv Independent news desk
·1 min read

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the phone after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Pravda reported on Feb. 24, citing press releases from both Turkey and Russia.

The conversation centered on the aftermath of the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, as well as Russia’s full-scale war, a press release from the Turkish government said.

According to the press release, “Erdogan emphasized the need to achieve a just peace in order to prevent further human casualties and destruction.”

“Expressing Turkey’s sincere desire to revive the agreement reached in Istanbuk, the president noted that Ankara is ready to provide all kinds of support in this matter,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s statement said the presidents discussed the “grain agreement.”

Earlier on Feb. 24, Erdogan said he had a phone call with Zelensky, during which he “declared Turkey’s readiness to make any contribution to approaching peace and settling the sitation on the basis of a ceasefire and negotiations.”

Ankara has repeatedly expressed wanting to facilitate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

For example, on Jan. 14, Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Turkey is “willing to push for local ceasefires and small localized de-escalations” in Ukraine.

In a call with Zelensky on Jan. 20, Erdogan reportedly said Turkey is “ready to take on the role of a facilitator and mediator for the establishment of lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.”

Recommended Stories

  • Houses, townhomes and duplexes: Growing Leland road to see 200-plus units

    The first phase of a massive development is set to bring more than 270 homes.

  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$4.10b (up 82% from...

  • ‘Survivor 44’ preview: Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is ‘beyond adaptable’ and a ‘social butterfly’ [WATCH]

    “Survivor 44” contestant Matthew Grinstead-Mayle says the current era of the game is “fast and dangerous and it keeps you on your toes.” The 43-year old barbershop owner from Ohio says that’s also how he lives his life as a dad driven to make his son’s life better. Watch their full CBS interview below. Matthew goes on to […]

  • How to Cook With Black Garlic

    With a smooth, soft texture and a rich, sweet flavor, black garlic can enhance the taste of many dishes.

  • Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000

    The death toll from the massive earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 continues to rise as more bodies are retrieved from the rubble of demolished buildings. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the already battered province of Hatay this week damaged or demolished more buildings, compounding the devastation. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has raised the number of fatalities in Turkey from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake to 43,556.

  • General Electric (GE) Down 14% in a Year: What's Ailing It?

    Supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost inflation and weakness in the Renewable Energy segment are weighing on General Electric (GE).

  • Hurricanes, with cap space and prospects to dangle, can’t sit tight at trade deadline

    The Canes don’t have a history of giving up assets for rental players at the deadline, but with the flexibility to do it and the need to replace Max Pacioretty, they may not have a choice.

  • Alphabet’s layoffs include robots that cleaned its cafeteria

    No one, human or otherwise, is safe from cost-cutting.

  • Hollis Daniels gets life sentence for 2017 slaying of Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr.

    A jury has sentenced 24-year-old Hollis Daniels for the slaying of Texas Tech University police officer Floyd East Jr.

  • Russia looks for new tactics Operational Command Pivden about silence on sea

    The lack of activity in the Black Sea means that the Russian occupiers are looking for new tactics; in addition, there is a possibility of them using Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones throughout the day.

  • Draymond Green calls on NBA stars to participate more in All-Star Weekend

    Draymond Green wants to see more participation from NBA stars in All-Star Weekend events such as the 3-point and slam dunk contests.

  • Patrick Beverley gets starting call at point guard in Bulls debut

    Patrick Beverley gets the call. He'll start at point guard against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday for his debut as a Chicago Bull.

  • UN urges 'meaningful effort' to end war in Ukraine

    STORY: In Bucha – a Ukrainian town now synonymous with allegations of Russian brutality – two neighbors met at a local cemetery to grieve. One lost her husband, the other, her son. The sense of loss magnified on Friday, which marked one year since Moscow’s forces invaded.And there are little-to-no signs a diplomatic breakthrough might end the fighting any time soon. “Mr. President, life is a living hell for the people of Ukraine.” United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres marked the anniversary with an address to the Security Council, calling Russia’s invasion a blatant violation of international law… and said that diplomacy and accountability is needed. “We must prevent further escalation. We must all encourage every meaningful effort to end the bloodshed and at long last, give peace a chance.” The latest proposal to de-escalate came from China, a country that has not condemned what Russia calls its “special military operation.” Beijing on Friday called for a comprehensive ceasefire as part of a 12-point plan on the war. And while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did welcome some elements of the proposal, he said any negotiation needed to require the withdrawal of Russian troops. The West also expressed skepticism toward China’s plan.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "Council members should not be fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional ceasefire. Russia will use any pause in fighting to consolidate control over the territory it has illegally seized and replenish its forces for further attacks. That's what happened when Russia's first assault on Ukraine froze in 2015. Look at what followed.” Russia said it was open to diplomacy in ending the war… But said it would involve recognizing (quote) “new territorial realities” like Donetsk, a part of Ukraine Russia annexed in a move condemned by Western nations.Blinken said the UN could not recognize any part of Russia’s conquest."Any peace that legitimizes Russia's seizure of land by force will weaken the (U.N.) Charter and send a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they can invade countries and get away with it.” Protesters outside of the UN were sending messages of their own… with signs that read: “Kick Russia out of the UN” And: "If we don’t end war, war will end us."But one-year on, an end is not in sight.

  • Nets’ Ben Simmons out for next two games due to left knee soreness

    Jacque Vaughn has some bad news regarding guard Ben Simmons.

  • Crowds mark anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    STORY: The rallies come as governments from Washington to London to Berlin have said they will stick by Ukraine for as long as it takes, sending aid and advanced weaponry to Kyiv and ratcheting up sanctions pressure on Moscow.There were no major public events to mark the anniversary on Friday in Russia, which set off fireworks on Thursday for the annual "Defenders of the Fatherland" holiday and held a pop concert on Wednesday attended by President Vladimir Putin.

  • Retired general on Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘It would push us much closer to a cold war to have China actively involved in assisting Russia’

    Retired General Jack Keane said on Wednesday that if China were to provide assistance to Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, it would could help escalate the conflict to a cold war. “If China comes to the assistance of Russia and starts to provide them military assistance, that will be significant,” Keane said on WABC…

  • British long-range missiles 'could help Ukraine disrupt Russian navy'

    British long-range missiles would give Ukraine the ability to disrupt Russian logistical chains and push its naval forces more than 80 miles from the coast, say analysts.

  • Germany to pursue $5.2 billion submarine deal with India during Scholz trip - sources

    NEW DELHI/BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will pursue a $5.2 billion deal with India to jointly build six conventional submarines in the country during Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Feb. 25-26 visit, two Indian and two German sources said. India is desperate to replace its ageing submarine fleet, with 11 of its 16 conventional submarines more than two decades old, and as it seeks to counter China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy also has two indigenous nuclear-powered submarines.

  • Rabbani brothers leave Guantanamo Bay without charge after almost 20 years

    Abdul and Mohammed Ahmed Rabbani were arrested in Pakistan in 2002. They were never charged by the US.

  • US World Bank pick a straight-talker who 'gets things done'

    The United States' candidate to lead the World Bank, Ajay Banga, has helmed large institutions and "helped bring 500 million unbanked people into the digital economy," according to US authorities.The next World Bank president will need to "unite a very large group of countries behind a common agenda," said Clemence Landers, policy fellow with the Center for Global Development.