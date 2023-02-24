Erdogan speaks with Putin over phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the phone after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Pravda reported on Feb. 24, citing press releases from both Turkey and Russia.

The conversation centered on the aftermath of the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, as well as Russia’s full-scale war, a press release from the Turkish government said.

According to the press release, “Erdogan emphasized the need to achieve a just peace in order to prevent further human casualties and destruction.”

“Expressing Turkey’s sincere desire to revive the agreement reached in Istanbuk, the president noted that Ankara is ready to provide all kinds of support in this matter,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s statement said the presidents discussed the “grain agreement.”

Earlier on Feb. 24, Erdogan said he had a phone call with Zelensky, during which he “declared Turkey’s readiness to make any contribution to approaching peace and settling the sitation on the basis of a ceasefire and negotiations.”

Ankara has repeatedly expressed wanting to facilitate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

For example, on Jan. 14, Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Turkey is “willing to push for local ceasefires and small localized de-escalations” in Ukraine.

In a call with Zelensky on Jan. 20, Erdogan reportedly said Turkey is “ready to take on the role of a facilitator and mediator for the establishment of lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.”