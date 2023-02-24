Erdogan Spokesman Says Turkey Inclined to Hold Elections in May

(Bloomberg) --

Turkey is leaning toward holding general elections in May as planned unless political consultations suggest otherwise following this month’s devastating earthquakes, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“Right now, it looks like it will be on May 14,” Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told CNN television, according to the channel’s Turkish-language franchise CNN Turk on Friday.

“There seems to be a tendency to hold it on time in May unless some political consultation leads to another conclusion in the days to come,” he said in the interview, which the network said took place Wednesday.

Erdogan Clings to His Ideal Election Date Despite Earthquakes

The comments confirm previous reporting by Bloomberg which said Erdogan plans to step up rebuilding efforts following the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes and stick to an election timetable he declared earlier. He’s seeking to shore up popularity ahead of a potential hit to the economy following the quakes, which killed more than 43,000 people in Turkey.

Erdogan and senior members of his ruling AK Party held meetings last week to discuss the pros and cons of a postponement to manage the aftermath of the natural disaster, Bloomberg reported this week, citing people familiar with the talks.

Their conclusion was to stick with the proposed vote date of May 14, though a return to the original date of June 18 remains on the table, they said.

The supreme election council will decide whether elections can be held in the quake-stricken provinces, Kalin said. More than two million people have left the area, he said, adding that the council is expected to address technical issues about voting on election day.

--With assistance from Firat Kozok and Inci Ozbek.

