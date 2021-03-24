Erdogan urges investors to trust Turkey's economy, potential

·2 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged foreign investors Wednesdays to have confidence in Turkey’s economy days after he fired his third central bank governor in less than two years, causing market upheaval.

Erdogan last week dismissed central bank head Naci Agbal, who had raised investor confidence and shored up the Turkish currency following a series of interest hikes, He replaced him with Sahap Kavcioglu, a banking professor who has argued for lower rates, in line with Erdogan’s economic thinking.

The move raised fears about Turkey's possible return to unconventional monetary policy and caused the Turkish lira to plummet. Erdogan has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, although higher rates typically shore up a currency and help combat inflation.

“I call on foreign investors who invest in our country to trust Turkey’s power and potential,” Erdogan said during a speech he delivered at his party’s congress.

“The fluctuations of the past few days most definitely do not reflect the fundamentals of Turkey’s economy, real dynamics, potential or its tomorrow,” he said.

The Turkish leader also called on citizens to put any foreign currency or gold they kept at home into banks to help the economy.

Erdogan has been reaching out to nations in a bid to patch troubled relations and to attract foreign investments. He continued the conciliatory rhetoric during Wednesday's congress of his ruling Justice and Development Party.

“We will continue to shape our relationships with every country from the United States to Russia, from the European Union to the Arab geography in line with Turkey’s interests and our people’s expectations,” Erdogan said. “As a country located in the heart of Africa, Asia and Europe, we do not have the luxury to turn our backs on neither the east nor the west.”

Despite currency difficulties since mid-2018, Turkey was one of the few countries to post economic growth during 2020, thanks to government stimulus, tax breaks and cheap credit from state-owned banks.

Recommended Stories

  • Gabby Giffords on Boulder shooting: Listen to Biden. Pass new laws to stop gun violence.

    Ten lives were stolen at a grocery store not so different from the grocery store where I was shot and six people were murdered in Tucson 10 years ago.

  • French minister hospitalised with COVID-19, a second is discharged

    France's culture minister has been hospitalised with COVID-19 but its employment minister has been discharged after receiving treatment over the past few days, amid a rapidly escalating third wave of the pandemic. Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot, 74, will remain under surveillance for a few days, her ministry said in a statement. The news came as Employment Minister Elizabeth Borne, 59, tweeted that she had left hospital.

  • EU leaders to tell Turkey that trade talks can go ahead, draft statement says

    The European Union is ready to deepen trade ties with Turkey but will maintain the threat of economic sanctions if Ankara moves against the bloc's interests, according to a draft statement due to be agreed by EU leaders at a summit on Thursday. The offer of closer economic links, mixed with threats, reflects the complex relationship between Turkey, an EU candidate, and the world's largest trading bloc, which have drifted apart but are now seeking improved ties. The leaders' summit will build on a report by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and the European Commission released on Tuesday that calls for "modernisation and expansion of the scope of the current EU-Turkey customs union".

  • Kansas' NCAA Tournament second-round exit finishes brutal season for college basketball blue bloods

    Kansas bowed out in the second round with a 34-point loss. UNC lost by 23 in the first round. Duke and Kentucky didn't even make the tournament.

  • Asian woman who beat white attacker in street turns down a million raised via GoFundMe

    San Francisco grandmother who saw off suspect with stick will donate funds to charitable causes in fight against increase in anti-Asian hate

  • Russia, an oil giant, goes big on timber

    In a dense forest northeast of Moscow, logging machines cut down rows of trees as Russia taps foreign demand for its wood as part of efforts to reduce its dependence on oil exports.

  • U.S. Needs Coordinated, Multi-Lateral Approach to China: Locke

    Mar.23 -- Gary Locke, former U.S. ambassador to China and interim president at Bellevue College, discusses U.S.-China relations under the Biden administration, tariffs on Chinese goods and tech competition between the two countries. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • China Mulls Selling Aluminum From State Reserves to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering selling about 500,000 metric tons of aluminum from state reserves, according to a person with knowledge of the plan, in a move that would help cool the market and meet the Asian nation’s emissions objectives.Aluminum prices plunged, hitting a daily decline limit in Shanghai, as traders sold futures contracts on earlier speculation of China’s plans. Releasing stockpiles of the highly carbon-intensive metal could offset production losses caused by China’s commitment to limiting energy usage as it plots its course to a carbon-neutral economy by 2060.Calls to China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration seeking comment weren’t answered.China’s plan and its details, including the volume of aluminum to be released, are subject to change, the person said. Beijing is keen to prevent elevated prices of the industrial metal widely used in a range of goods including appliances, window frames and car parts from feeding through into inflation, according to the person.“Price weakness on the back of this possibility presents a buying opportunity,” Citigroup analysts including Oliver Nugent said in a note. While “this may well occur, albeit most likely gradually over the next 5 years or so, it would have only a minimal impact on the aluminium market.”Aluminum had climbed to its highest price in a decade in Shanghai earlier this month after Inner Mongolia, a major coal-fired production hub in northern China, said it’ll stop approving new projects following a reprimand from Beijing for failing to control its energy consumption.China is by far the world’s dominant supplier of aluminum. The country’s primary aluminum output totaled 37 million tons last year, and production in the first two months of this year rose to record levels.China previously sold aluminum from its reserves in 2010, when production cuts aimed at meeting energy-saving targets tightened supply. That same year also saw the sale of commodities from zinc to magnesium, cotton and corn to ease shortages and curb price gains.Aluminum traded 2.3% lower to settle at $2,219.50 a metric ton at 5:59 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange. In equity markets, producer Alcoa Corp. dropped 9% while European producer Norsk Hydro ASA slumped 5.2% and Granges AB and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group also slipped.Other metals were mixed, with copper slipping below $9,000 a ton as the dollar climbed. Trafigura, the world’s biggest copper trader, expects the metal to hit $15,000 a ton in the coming decade as demand from global decarbonization produces a deep market deficit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: A Split Between Biden and Teachers Unions on Reopening Schools? There Are 122 Billion Reasons Why It Doesn’t Matter

    Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. While we are a long way from schools returning to normalcy, the tide has turned on reopening for in-person instruction. Even entrenched opponents of the idea, like the Chicago Teachers Union and United Teachers Los Angeles, have reached agreement with their respective school districts […]

  • Analysis: Turkey steps into abyss with latest central bank boss ousting

    Turkey may have lost the faith of investors long weary of a cycle of unorthodox policies, analysts said, after President Tayyip Erdogan's shock sacking of its central bank chief. Erdogan's decision to replace the hawkish Naci Agbal with Sahap Kavcioglu, a like-minded critic of high interest rates, saw the lira slump nearly 10% and yields on Ankara's government bonds soar on Monday. Societe Generale said it had taken Turkey "beyond the point of no return" in terms of credibility and was likely to send Turks rushing to convert lira into dollars or euros again.

  • Critics Tell GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert What To Do With Her ‘Prayers’ After Boulder Shooting

    "This may be the worst ever 'thoughts and prayers' message in the aftermath of a mass shooting," one Twitter user hit back at the pro-gun Colorado Republican.

  • Exclusive: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources

    Pony Ma, the founder of Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, met with antitrust watchdog officials this month to discuss compliance at his group, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The meeting is the most concrete indication yet that China's unprecedented antitrust crackdown, which started late last year with billionaire Jack Ma's Alibaba business empire, could soon target other internet behemoths. Tencent, whose WeChat messaging and payment mobile app is ubiquitous in China, is expected to be the next in line for sharper antitrust regulatory inquiries, said the three people.

  • Girl Scout troop leader stole thousands of dollars in cookie money, Ohio official says

    Authorities say it had been going on for years.

  • Novelist Kaitlyn Greenidge thinks the Song of Solomon is 'the "WAP" of the Bible'

    Kaitlyn Greenidge on her expansive second novel, "Libertie," colorism from Haiti to Meghan and Harry, and why motherhood makes her a better artist.

  • Exclusive: GM further cuts production in North America due to global chip shortage

    General Motors Co extended production cuts in North America on Wednesday due to a worldwide semiconductor chip shortage that has impacted the auto sector. The U.S. automaker said its Wentzville, Missouri, assembly plant would be idled during the weeks beginning March 29 and April 5. The action was factored into GM's prior forecast that it could shave up to $2 billion off this year's profit, spokesman David Barnas said.

  • Some Nations Could Wait Years for COVID Shots. That's Bad for Everyone.

    NAIROBI, Kenya — The nurse lay in bed this month, coughing, wheezing and dizzy with fever. It was three months after rich countries began vaccinating health workers, but Kenyans like the nurse, Stella Githaiga, had been left behind: Employed in the country’s largest public hospital, she caught the coronavirus on an outreach trip to remote communities in February, she believes, sidelining her even as Kenya struggles with a vicious third surge of infections. Githaiga and her colleagues are victims of one of the most galling inequities in a pandemic that has exposed so many: Across the global south, health workers are being sickened and killed by a virus from which doctors and nurses in many rich countries are now largely protected. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times That is just the most visible cost of a rich-poor divide that has deepened in the second year of the pandemic. Of the vaccine doses given globally, roughly three-quarters have gone to only 10 countries. At least 30 countries have not yet injected a single person. Scientists have long warned that such unfair treatment could not only haunt poorer countries, but also rich ones, if the continued spread of the virus allows it to mutate in ways that undermine vaccines. But the greatest human costs will almost surely be borne by less wealthy nations. Already, unvaccinated doctors and nurses have died this year in countries including Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria and Zimbabwe, depleting health systems that can ill afford to lose any more workers and threatening to diminish the level of care in nations overrun by variants. The toll in Africa could be especially profound. The continent has 17% of the world’s people, but so far, it has administered roughly 2% of the vaccine doses given globally. “I don’t think we have the capacity, as a country and even as Africa, to treat our own,” said Hazel Miseda Mumbo, vice chancellor of the Great Lakes University of Kisumu in Kenya, who has studied the country’s health system. “While these countries in the West are still scrambling for vaccines, Africa will have to wait. It may be a sad situation.” In a worrisome sign of how uneven distribution is, even Kenya, one of the continent’s wealthier countries, is faring badly. The first million COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived just before midnight March 2. The elated health minister, Mutahi Kagwe, said that the country had “been fighting this virus with rubber bullets,” but now had finally acquired the metaphorical equivalent of “machine guns, bazookas, and tanks.” But that arsenal was not all it appeared to be. The doses were a month late, and a quarter of what had been promised. India recently stepped in with a relatively small, but welcome, addition of 100,000 doses. Kenya has no idea when exactly the next batch of vaccines will arrive. Even under the best of circumstances, the country is expecting to inoculate only 30% of its people, or about 16 million out of almost 50 million, by the middle of 2023. When the rest of the population will get their shots is anybody’s guess. The initial shipment of doses is being doled to health care workers and other essential workers. For the health workers who have been trying to manage a tenfold increase in daily cases since late January, the initial shots arrived only after the illness did. Githaiga watched from her sickbed as the news media showed health officials and fellow nurses and doctors receiving their shots. “There was so much shock and anxiety dealing with this virus in the past year,” said Githaiga, who was recently released after a week in the hospital. “So how ironic that I was sick on the day the vaccine rolled out. I felt left out.” For wealthy countries, Kenya’s inoculation timeline is unthinkable. Waiting months seems hard enough, especially with dangerous variants circling the world. President Joe Biden has promised to have vaccines for all adults in the United States by the end of May. Israel has vaccinated 60% of its people, and Britain has inoculated 41%. Like many developing countries, Kenya is relying on the global mechanism for procuring and distributing vaccines known as COVAX. The program was built on the idea that many countries, including richer ones, would use it to purchase shots as a way of spreading their bets across vaccine makers. Instead, dozens of wealthy nations bought doses straight from pharmaceutical companies, elbowing the international effort out of the way and delaying shipments to the developing world. Still, analysts said, poorer countries are in a stronger position than they would have been without the effort. COVAX is aiming to cover at least 20% of people in participating countries by the end of the year. In Kenya, stringent restrictions — lockdowns, curfews, flight suspensions and school shutdowns that eventually forced children to repeat the school year — kept the virus from overwhelming the country last year, as did its relatively young population. But control measures like lockdowns, available to rich and poor countries alike, are no longer the best defense against the coronavirus. The most valuable currency is now vaccines, opening a yawning gap between those that can afford them, and those that cannot. The pandemic has worsened in Africa since a variant first seen in South Africa, shown to be able to reinfect people, began driving up cases in southern parts of the continent. “Before that, it was believed that Africa had escaped this pandemic,” said Tulio de Oliveira, a geneticist at the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine in South Africa. “Unfortunately, it didn’t.” With cases soaring in Kenya, vaccine delays will cost more lives. The number of reported COVID-19 cases — more than 120,000 infections that have led to around 2,000 deaths — is thought to be an undercount. The country was expecting more vaccine doses from COVAX. But its health officials had also hoped that the country’s close security and trade relations with the European Union and Britain would help it secure vaccines. Kenya had also ignored other countries’ worries about being used as “guinea pigs” and participated in vaccine trials, raising expectations for earlier shipments. “The clinical trials resulted in vaccines,” said Dr. David Ngira, a postdoctoral researcher in global health law at Cardiff University, who has been tracking vaccine rollouts in Africa. “And on this premise, the Kenyan participants, as well as the surrounding communities and country at large, should have been given some priority in vaccine access.” But that has not happened. Even Kenya’s low expectations have been scaled back: A promised 4.1 million doses from COVAX by May has been cut to 3.6 million doses. The country has ordered a total of 24 million doses. Health officials say they are grateful, but even COVAX shots come with a hitch. Vaccines covering the first 20% of Kenya’s population were free, but only on the grounds that the government pay for enough doses to cover another 10% of its people. For Kenya, that bill is expected to run close to a budget-straining $130 million. An African Union vaccine task force is trying to lighten the burden by helping countries access enough doses to vaccinate 60% of the continent’s population by mid-2022. Vaccine delays are expected to cause economic devastation far beyond those countries that are short on doses. In the most dire scenario envisioned by one group of researchers, with poorer countries largely shut out from vaccines this year, the global economy could suffer losses exceeding $9 trillion, nearly half of which would fall on rich countries like Britain, Canada and the United States. In Africa, though, the costs of the slow rollout to people and to health systems are already soaring. In late January, a heart specialist in Zimbabwe — a mentor to younger doctors and a pillar of the country’s health system — was killed by COVID-19. That same month, a senior doctor in northern Nigeria died from the virus, confined to an isolation center. Kenya’s health system was already hobbled last year by mistreatment of doctors and nurses. Many health workers, unpaid for months in some cases and often given inadequate protective equipment, walked off the job, forcing some hospitals to go months without nurses. One had to close its COVID-19 isolation unit and send patients home. In December, a 28-year-old doctor died from COVID-19 after having worked without a salary for months. “It’s a moral emergency to protect health workers worldwide,” Gavin Yamey, associate director for policy at the Duke Global Health Institute, said. “Sickness and death of health workers in systems that are already weak could exacerbate those problems even further.” For Nyachira Muthiga, a public hospital doctor who worked on a COVID-19 ward in Nairobi last year, the arrival of Kenya’s first vaccines brought a sense of relief. But the crushing experiences of the last year have made her wary. Before contracting the illness herself, she lost many patients. Substandard protective equipment left her vulnerable, she said. And reports of corruption that cheated hospitals of much-needed money, she said, broke something in her. Though she got the vaccine last week, she worries that those same endemic problems in the health system — combined with vaccine hoarding by rich nations — could put shots out of the reach of ordinary Kenyans for much longer. “I am still hopeful,” she said, “that the health of our citizens will be a high priority at some point.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Office' on their first and last episodes

    Here's what the beloved characters, like Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute, on the hit NBC mockumentary were doing on their first and last episodes.

  • Queen’s Tenth Great-Grandchild Born on the Bathroom Floor

    Alan Crowhurst/Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth’s tenth great-grandchild was born Sunday—on the bathroom floor.Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, the former England rugby player Mike, had not been planning a home birth but were unable to make it in time to hospital when the baby, a boy who is 22nd in line to the throne, arrived with a minimum of pomp and circumstance.The unusually informal circumstances of the latest royal birth were disclosed by Mike Tindall on the sports podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.Mike said that after watching rugby matches all weekend: “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.”As his co-hosts showered him with congratulations, Tindall said he was feeling “brilliant” after the birth at 6pm on Sunday night.At the time the podcast was recorded, the couple had not chosen a name, with Tindall saying: “We always struggle with that, we have never picked one before they arrive.” However a spokesperson for the couple subsequently said Wednesday: “Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall.” The baby’s second name is a tribute to Prince Philip who is due to turn 100 in June. He will have no title as Princess Anne’s children were not given “HRH” styling at her request to enable them to lead more normal lives.A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow.”Asked if the baby was “bonny” Tindall said he weighed 8lbs 4oz and arrived “very quickly.”“We didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he said.Asked if he was hands-on at the birth, Tindall revealed that a friend of Zara’s who had been present at the birth of the couple’s previous children was on hand again.“She was there and recognized that we wouldn’t have got to hospital in time, so yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”Tindall added, “Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up, and got there just as we’d assumed the position. The second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived!”Mike said: “As every man would say, she was a warrior, they always are, we can never judge a woman in terms of what they have to go through in childbirth. She was back up, we went for a walk this morning with him and it’s all good.”Tindall said he cut the cord: “I was literally like, ‘Snip. Snip-snip. I got a boy, I’m out of here.’Tindall added: “The best thing about being at home was, as soon as he’s wrapped up, skin on skin, [we went] straight downstairs, TV room, golf on, and I’m like, ‘This is what you and me are doing.’”He said he also watched a vintage rugby game from 1996 with his newborn son.“The training has begun already, twelve hours in,” his co-host joked.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry takes second job alongside Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law

    The Duke of Sussex has another new role, this time sitting alongside Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law for a think tank’s six-month study on “information disorder”. Prince Harry, 36, will be a commissioner for the Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder, which will examine the “modern-day crisis of faith in key institutions”. The announcement follows news that he has also been named “chief impact officer” with Silicon Valley mental health and life coaching company BetterUp, which uses an app to match clients with one of its network of coaches and mentors.

  • China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - Al-Arabiya

    The Chinese government plans to invite Israelis and Palestinians to hold talks in China, Al-Arabiya TV channel quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday as saying in an interview. Wang, who started a Middle East tour this week, also voiced support for a Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen, according to the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based channel. China has offered itself several times in the past as an alternative to the United States when it comes to mediating between Israelis and Palestinians, coming up with proposals to end their decades-old conflict.