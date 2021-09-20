Erdogan's waning patience: Four questions for Turkey's central bank

FILE PHOTO: File photo of Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Spicer and Nevzat Devranoglu
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Spicer and Nevzat Devranoglu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank has begun setting the stage for an interest rate cut long sought by President Tayyip Erdogan, although most analysts don't think it will pull the trigger this week after inflation jumped and the lira took a slide.

The bank has kept its benchmark rate at 19% since March, when Erdogan installed Sahap Kavcioglu as its latest governor. That makes it one of the highest policy rates in the world - although so too is Turkey's inflation rate https://refini.tv/3laX5UN, which touched 19.25% last month.

Ahead of a monetary policy meeting set for 2 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Thursday in Ankara, here are four key questions:

IS A RATE CUT COMING?

After months of hawkish talk that allowed the lira to recover from an all-time low in June, the central bank has changed its tune in the last few weeks.

On Sept. 1 conference calls with investors, Kavcioglu did not repeat a longstanding pledge to keep the policy rate above inflation. Two days later, data showed inflation did indeed surpass 19% https://tmsnrt.rs/3yTLHBq, leaving real rates negative.

Kavcioglu also began downplaying this "headline" inflation figure and instead stressed that a "core" measure - which is lower - is more appropriate given the fallout from the pandemic.

In a speech on Sept. 8, he said a near 30% spike in food inflation represents "short-term volatilities", so the bank will focus more on the core measure that dipped to 16.76%. He added that policy was tight enough and predicted a falling price trend in the fourth quarter.

Investors have taken all this as a dovish turn that suggests that rate cuts are on the way. Some have warned of a "policy mistake" if they come too soon.

Fourteen of 17 economists polled by Reuters expect easing to begin in the fourth quarter, with two, including the Institute of International Finance, predicting it will start this week.

"Though most expect no rate cut, the bank's new guidance suggests it would not be surprising to see one on Sept. 23 if it takes a slight deceleration in core inflation as permanent," said Ozlem Derici Sengul, founding partner at Spinn Consulting, in Istanbul.

Graphic: Central bank shifts focus to core inflation https://graphics.reuters.com/TURKEY-CENBANK/GOVERNOR/lbvgnnkmbpq/chart.png

HOW LONG WILL ERDOGAN WAIT?

Many analysts say Erdogan appears to be growing impatient for monetary stimulus, given loans are expensive and he faces a tough election no later than 2023. A few say a prompt rate cut could even signal plans for an early vote.

In recent months, the central bank has urged patience due to unexpected inflation pressure brought on by rising global commodities prices and a surge in summer demand as pandemic restrictions eased.

Despite the risk of currency depreciation https://tmsnrt.rs/3neUCLN and stubbornly high inflation, Erdogan will likely get what he wants soon.

A self-described "enemy of interest rates", he ousted the last three central bank chiefs over a 20-month span due to policy disagreements.

In June, Erdogan said he spoke to Kavcioglu about the need for a rate cut after August.

In early August, he said "we will start to see a fall in rates" given it was "not possible" for inflation to rise any more.

Market tensions "are set to increase as President Erdogan continues to pile on political pressure for rate cuts, while inflation pressures are building," said Phoenix Kalen, global head of emerging markets research at Societe Generale.

Graphic: Erdogan speaks, currency retreats https://graphics.reuters.com/TURKEY-CURRENCY/LIRA/zjvqkkxdevx/chart.png

WHEN WILL INFLATION COOL DOWN?

Annual headline inflation should remain high through October and begin to dip in November due to the base effect of a jump late last year, since which it has continued to rise.

The government forecasts inflation will drop to 16.2% by the end of the year, while Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank see 16.7%. That should provide a window for at least one rate cut in the fourth quarter, most analysts say.

Yet because Turkey imports heavily, further lira weakness could push inflation higher and complicate or even thwart any easing. High import costs were reflected in the 45.5% annual jump in the producer price index last month.

Another risk is that the U.S. Federal Reserve removes its pandemic-era stimulus sooner than expected, which would raise U.S. yields and hurt currencies of emerging markets with high foreign debt, like Turkey.

Analysts say the biggest problem is the central bank's diminished credibility in the face of political interference, leading to years of double-digit price rises and little confidence that inflation will soon return to a 5% target.

Ricardo Reis, a London School of Economics professor who presented a paper this month https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Losing-the-Inflation-Anchor_Conf-Draft.pdf at the Brookings Institute, found that Turkey's "inflation anchor seems definitely lost" based on market expectations data from 2018 to 2021.

Graphic: Turkey's inflation stands apart from peers https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/byprjloxnpe/EMinflation.PNG

HOW ARE INVESTORS AND SAVERS PREPARING?

When Kavcioglu downplayed inflation pressure earlier this month, the lira weakened 1.5% in its biggest daily drop since May. It has depreciated nearly 15% since Erdogan replaced Kavcioglu's hawkish predecessor Naci Agbal in March.

Foreign investors hold only about 5% of Turkish debt after reducing their holdings for years.

Still, some say that rebounds in exports, tourism revenues and in the central bank's foreign reserves make lira assets more attractive.

"With inventories so low in Europe, I can't see how exports are not going to continue to do well," said Aberdeen Standard Investments portfolio manager Kieran Curtis.

"It does feel to me like there is more of a move towards loosening from the authorities (but) I don't think anyone is expecting a cut at the next meeting," he said.

In Turkey, soaring prices for basic goods such as food and furnishings have prompted individuals and companies to snap up record levels of dollars and gold https://tmsnrt.rs/3jWu3sL. They held $238 billion in hard currencies this month.

Graphic: Turks flock to hard currencies https://graphics.reuters.com/TURKEY-CENBANK/FOREX/lgvdwwrqrpo/chart.png

(Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Energy Firms Seek Bailout as Government Talks Run On

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. energy companies are seeking a massive government bailout as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to push suppliers out of business.The U.K. government is set for a third day of emergency talks with the industry on Monday after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said small suppliers were under “pressure.” Now large suppliers are seeking a rescue plan to help them handle the cost of taking on the customers of smaller suppliers that may fail, according to two people f

  • Exclusive: Investors call for governments to toughen climate accounting - letter

    Investors managing more than $2.5 trillion have called on governments to compel companies and auditors to file financial accounts aligned with the world's net zero emissions target, a letter seen by Reuters showed. Writing to UK climate czar Alok Sharma ahead of the next round of global climate talks in Glasgow in November, the group said doing so was crucial to clarify the financial impact of climate change and give an incentive to invest accordingly. Governments should mandate a requirement for companies to make clear the financial consequences of a net-zero pathway and for auditors to call out where companies have failed to do so, the investor group said in the Sept. 14 letter.

  • Analysis: Why the Fed might welcome a bond market tantrum

    A bond market tantrum that drives up yields can be a fearsome prospect for central banks but the U.S. Federal Reserve might just welcome a sell-off that lifts Treasury yields towards levels that better reflect the robust state of the economy. Persistently low yields are a feature of bond markets across the developed world, with central banks mostly in no hurry to raise interest rates and a global savings glut that keeps debt securities in constant demand. Even with growth tipped to surpass 6% this year and a "taper" in sight for the Fed's bond-buying programme at the end of this year, 10-year yields are still stuck at just above 1.3%..

  • Libyan State Oil Firm Boss Sanalla Gets New Backing from Premier

    (Bloomberg) -- The long-serving head of Libya’s state oil company will remain in his post, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said in a decree, seeking to end a feud that’s roiled the OPEC member’s energy sector.Dbeibah’s Sept. 14 decree, seen by Bloomberg on Sunday, effectively nullifies a decision late last month by Oil Minister Mohamed Oun to suspend the National Oil Corp.’s chairman, Mustafa Sanalla.Oun claimed that Sanalla had traveled abroad without approval -- a “violation” of ministry po

  • These readers have clear memories of L.A.'s racist housing practices

    Readers recall housing covenants that explicitly barred nonwhites from their neighborhoods and racist practices by realtors in the 1950s and '60s.

  • Column: Think you're snorting a line of cocaine at that party? Think again

    Fentanyl is often accidentally ingested, killing thousands of Americans a year. Home test kits and a readily available nasal spray could help save lives.

  • Asia stocks on the skids, HK hits 11-month low

    Asian shares slid and the dollar held firm on Monday ahead of a week packed with no less than a dozen central bank meetings, highlighted by the Federal Reserve which is likely to take another step toward tapering. Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea made for thin conditions, and politics added extra uncertainty with elections in Canada and Germany bookending the week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid another 1.4%, after shedding 2.5% last week, with Australia down 1.5%.

  • Maxim Magazine Launches NFT Marketplace With xSigma

    A partnership between Maxim and xSigma has birthed a new non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Debt default would 'permanently' weaken America

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a fresh plea for Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling on Sunday, arguing a default on U.S. debt would trigger a historic financial crisis. In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece https://www.wsj.com/articles/congress-raise-debt-limit-ceiling-yellen-treasury-brinkmanship-federal-budget-11632069056, Yellen said that the crisis triggered by a default would compound the damage from the continuing coronavirus pandemic, roiling markets and plunging the U.S. economy back into recession at the cost of millions of jobs and a lasting hike in interest rates. "We would emerge from this crisis a permanently weaker nation," Yellen said, noting that U.S. creditworthiness has been a strategic advantage.

  • Second Opinion: Bridging the divide between mental health care and addiction treatment

    One diagnosis can eclipse another, leading to a skewed approach. Integrating care and cross-training professionals shows promise.

  • Cathay Pacific lowers Q4 capacity forecast as travel restrictions linger

    Hong Kong lacks a domestic aviation market and has some of the world's toughest pandemic-related travel restrictions. Cathay last month said its target of reaching 30% of pre-COVID passenger capacity in the fourth quarter hinged on quarantine rules for passengers and crew being relaxed.

  • Canada's Trudeau hammers rival over COVID-19 stance on last day of campaign

    MONTREAL/OAKVILLE, Ontario (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, crisscrossing the country making a last pitch to voters before Monday's election, said on Sunday only his Liberals could end the COVID-19 pandemic and accused his main rival of taking the wrong approach. Opinion polls indicate the political advantage moving to Trudeau, who is stepping up attacks on Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole over the pandemic. Trudeau favors vaccine mandates opposed by O'Toole, who prefers testing to control the public health crisis.

  • Hong Kong shares lead Asia lower; Tokyo and Shanghai closed

    Shares fell nearly 4% in Hong Kong on Monday in holiday-thinned trading in Asia, with other big markets in Tokyo and Shanghai closed. Other regional benchmarks also fell after Wall Street wrapped up last week with another decline. Investors are watching to see whether the Federal Reserve will take any action to address the impact of rising prices on businesses and consumers.

  • Gabby Petito: Body matching missing woman found in Wyoming

    Crews searching for the missing Florida woman have found a body in a national park, the FBI says.

  • Canada's Trudeau may cling to power in election but looks unlikely to secure majority

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may cling to power in Monday's election but looks set to lose his bid for a parliamentary majority after a tough campaign that dashed his hopes for a convincing win. Trudeau has a minority administration, forcing him to rely on other parties and make policy compromises to govern. With opinion polls last month showing him far ahead, he triggered the vote two years early, saying voters needed to weigh in on his left-of-center Liberal government's handling of COVID-19.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • France cancels defense meeting with UK - sources

    A Franco-British defense ministers' summit due to take place this week has been cancelled by Paris.That's according to sources familiar with the matter.France called off the meeting as its anger boils over about Australia's decision to scrap a multi-billion dollar submarine order for an alternative one with Britain and the U.S.The sources said French Armed Forces minister Florence Parly personally took the decision to drop the meeting with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.The French defense ministry could not be immediately reached.The British defense ministry declined to comment.The scrapping of the $40 billion dollar submarine contract has triggered a diplomatic crisis, with Paris recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations.Australia plans to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology in a trilateral security partnership announced last week.France claims not to have been consulted by its allies, while Australia says it had made clear to Paris for months its concerns over the 2016 contract.French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak by telephone in the coming days to discuss the crisis.

  • You’re suddenly rich — so how do you handle your money now?

    1. Decide who is your one trusted advisor—then build a support team around that person. You should take the time to identify your one trusted advisor and build a team of other professionals around him or her. Frequently, the newly wealthy have previously been working with one professional, such as an accountant, financial advisor or insurance broker, and continue relying on that same professional as their primary source of advice.

  • AMC To Accept Bitcoin And Crypto For Payment, Are NFT Commemorative Tickets Next?

    One of the hottest 2021 stocks has been AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). The stock has gained favor with a loyal community that sees a strong recovery coming for the movie theater company. CEO Adam Aron may have brought in new fans and investors with an openness to accept several cryptocurrencies for payment. What Happened: Aron announced this week that AMC Entertainment Holdings will accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.