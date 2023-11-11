Erewash: War veteran aged 108 to receive Armistice Day visit

A 108-year-old war veteran will be visited by civic dignitaries on Armistice Day in recognition of his heroism during World War Two.

Donald Rose - the UK's oldest surviving World War Two veteran - has been hailed as "one of a kind" by staff at Ilkeston's Canal Vue care home.

Erewash's Mayor Councillor Frank Phillips will lead a delegation to honour him following Armistice Day ceremonies on Saturday.

Mr Rose will turn 109 on Christmas Eve.

Donald is the world's seventh-oldest surviving World War Two veteran.

He was born in 1914 and served on the frontline with the 7th Armoured Division after joining the Queen's Royal Regiment aged 25.

He saw action in North Africa, Italy, France, Belgium, Holland and Germany - later training as a sniper.

Deputy Mayor Kate Fennelly, 53, who is the council's Armed Forces Champion, said: "Having served in the RAF I feel our courageous old soldiers should never be forgotten, especially world war veterans like Donald.

"There are fewer and fewer left who we can talk to face-to-face about their experiences. Donald lives in my hometown, which makes it more special."

A public appeal for people to send him birthday cards when he turned 108 last year saw him receive more than 150 - many from total strangers.

When quizzed about his longevity, he said: "Everyone asks this - there's no secret."

Mr Rose's war medals include France's highest award - the Legion D'Honneur.

His son, David Rose, 74, said: "He didn't want the medals, he wanted no fuss and he just got on with it."

