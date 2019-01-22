Are ERG S.p.A.’s (BIT:ERG) Interest Costs Too High?

Mid-caps stocks, like ERG S.p.A. (BIT:ERG) with a market capitalization of €2.6b, aren’t the focus of most investors who prefer to direct their investments towards either large-cap or small-cap stocks. Despite this, the two other categories have lagged behind the risk-adjusted returns of commonly ignored mid-cap stocks. This article will examine ERG’s financial liquidity and debt levels to get an idea of whether the company can deal with cyclical downturns and maintain funds to accommodate strategic spending for future growth. Remember this is a very top-level look that focuses exclusively on financial health, so I recommend a deeper analysis into ERG here.

See our latest analysis for ERG

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How much cash does ERG generate through its operations?

ERG has sustained its debt level by about €2.2b over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. At this constant level of debt, ERG currently has €775m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. On top of this, ERG has produced €302m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 14%, indicating that ERG’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ERG’s case, it is able to generate 0.14x cash from its debt capital.

Does ERG’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at €387m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of €957m, with a current ratio of 2.48x. Generally, for Renewable Energy companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

BIT:ERG Historical Debt January 22nd 19 More

Can ERG service its debt comfortably?

ERG is a highly-leveraged company with debt exceeding equity by over 100%. This is not unusual for mid-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In ERG’s case, the ratio of 11.17x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving ERG ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

ERG’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure ERG has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research ERG to get a more holistic view of the mid-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ERG’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ERG’s outlook. Valuation: What is ERG worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ERG is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



