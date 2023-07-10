Eric Abril, murder suspect who escaped from California hospital, gets recaptured

Eric Abril, a murder suspect who escaped from a California hospital over the weekend, was recaptured on Monday.

He made it out of Sutter Roseville Medical Center in Placer County, in the Sacramento suburbs, early Sunday morning.

The suspect escaped from the medical center around 3 a.m. when he was supposed to be under 24-hour surveillance, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said at a news conference Sunday.

A deputy spotted Abril soon after but lost him during a foot chase.

No other details were provided about how Abril escaped, but the sheriff said there would be an investigation into whether any policy violations contributed to the incident.

On Monday, the sheriff gave an update stating “Abril was able to defeat his restraints” and that the deputy had not been asleep.

Abril was recaptured around 12:45 p.m. local time, the sheriff’s office said.

He was caught in a residential part of Rocklin, about six miles from where he escaped, according to KXTV. A number of people reporting sightings on Ring cameras that ultimately led to his discovery by law enforcement.

The 35-year-old, who the sheriff had described as a “very dangerous fugitive,” was facing charges of “murder, kidnapping causing bodily harm and attempted murder of a police officer” related to an April hostage situation and fatal shooting in a Roseville, Calif., park, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said in April. He allegedly shot a California Highway Patrol officer after killing one of the hostages.

He is likely to receive additional charges related to the escape.

Abril is the latest high-profile escapee. In April, four inmates escaped from a Mississippi jail, leading to a two-week search that ended with two of them dead and two recaptured.