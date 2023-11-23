Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 1993 in new legal filing

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks from the podium during press conference at City Hall Rotunda at City Hall Aug. 29, 2023. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (New York Daily News via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexual assault 30 years ago in a new legal claim filed under the Adult Survivors Act.

The accusations are the latest troubles for the mayor of the nation's largest city as he also deals with a federal investigation into his campaign finances.

The civil summons alleges Adams, a former NYPD officer, sexually assaulted the plaintiff when they worked as city employees in 1993. The summons was filed late Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan and first reported by the Messenger news outlet.

The mayor, through a spokesperson, denied knowing the plaintiff, whose name was being withheld by POLITICO.

“If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it,” a City Hall spokesperson said in a statement. “But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.”

An attorney for the plaintiff did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The court filing names Adams, New York City, the transit bureau of the New York Police Department and the Guardian Association of the NYPD as defendants.

The plaintiff seeks at least $5 million in damages, according to the summons.

“The claims brought here allege intentional and negligent acts and omissions for physical, psychological, and other injuries suffered as a result of conduct that would constitute sexual offenses,” the summons reads in part.

The three-page summons contained few other details about the alleged assault. It is expected to be followed by a fuller legal complaint.

The one-year lookback window for the Adults Survivors Act closes on Thursday. The legislation allowed for the filing of civil lawsuits accusing individuals and institutions of sexual misconduct regardless of when the alleged incidents occurred.

Former President Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein are among the big names that have been sued under the act.

The sexual assault allegations against Adams are the latest in his legal troubles.

His 2021 campaign for mayor is being federally investigated for collusion with the Turkish government, a probe that included the FBI seizure of his electronic devices and raids on his aides.

Adams’ representatives, including attorneys for his campaign and the city, stress he has not been charged or accused of wrongdoing. They say he is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Jeff Coltin contributed to this report.