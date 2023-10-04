Eric Adams to Discourage Migrants From NYC, Request Lift of ‘Right to Shelter’

Mayor Eric Adams will leave on Wednesday for a four-day trip across Latin America to discourage migrants from going to New York City. According to The New York Times, he intends to visit Mexico City, Ecuador, Colombia, and the Darién Gap, the hazardous jungle region between Central and South America. At a Tuesday news conference, he said, “We are going to tell them that coming to New York… doesn’t mean that, the mere fact that you come here, that you automatically are going to be allowed to work.” For months, Adams has pressed President Joe Biden to announce a federal emergency and supply federal funding. He has requested to temporarily lift the city’s 1981 “right to shelter” mandate if a state of emergency is claimed. The Legal Aid Society, which filed the lawsuit that led to the mandate, responded, stating, “Street homelessness would balloon to a level unseen in our city since the Great Depression.” More than 400 asylum seekers are looking for shelter placement in the city with an additional 600 new arrivals daily.

