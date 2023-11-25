Eric Adams Joins List of Black Men Accused of Sexual Assault Under Adult Survivors Act; Mayor Doesn’t Recall Meeting Jane Doe During Alleged Incident 30 Years Ago

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is under fire following the emergence of explosive sexual assault allegations just before Thanksgiving 2023. In response to these allegations, the mayor’s team has issued a strong statement vehemently denying any inappropriate sexual engagement with the woman in question.

A Florida woman whose name is being withheld, filed suit against Adams as the window for the 2022 Adult Survivors Act was closing, filing on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 22, in the state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

The 2022 Adult Survivors Act was signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. It opened a one-year period for adult victims of sexual offenses that are beyond the statute of limitations to file civil lawsuits against alleged abusers. Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. and comedian Bill Cosby have both been named as predators under this act.

Hip-hop music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit three times with civil complaints under this act, recently settling with his former girlfriend and artist Cassie for an undisclosed amount. R&B singer Aaron Hall, music mogul L.A. Reid were also recently named in separate lawsuits.

The claim naming Adams was submitted a few days before the Nov. 24 deadline.

In addition to naming the city’s second African-American mayor as a defendant, she also listed the transit bureau of the New York Police Department and the Guardian Association, a fraternal organization representing Black officers, and three unknown entities as liable parties in the following federal civil lawsuit. In New York civil court, a summons is usually followed up by a full official complaint detailing the plaintiff’s allegations.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the three-page summons alleges.

It also added, “The nature of this action is sexual assault, battery, and employment discrimination on the basis of Plaintiff’s gender and sex, retaliation, hostile work environment and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” and seeks relief to the tune of $5 million.

A spokesperson for Adams was swift to release a statement.

“If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it,” the representative said in the statement. “But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.”

Social media was split by the news, with even his political foes asking why it took the woman so long to say she was abused.

This controversy comes right after the mayor made national headlines when the FBI seized his electronic devices.

The agency obtained a warrant that allowed it to take multiple cellphones and an iPad from the mayor as part of an investigation probing potential illegal donations, including those from the Turkish government, during Adams’ 2021 campaign. Adams’ attorneys stated he is fully cooperating with the FBI but provided no details about the investigation’s nature.