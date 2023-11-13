Eric Adams Joins a String of Black Mayors Who Have Faced Public Scrutiny Because of the FBI

The FBI investigation linked to Eric Adams’ campaign positions him as one of the latest Black mayors who has faced public scrutiny because of the agency.

Officials are looking into whether the Turkish government poured foreign money into the New York City mayor’s 2021 campaign to advance election efforts. Last week, federal agents seized multiple electronic devices from Adams, including an iPad and cellphones, according to reports.

The feds reportedly jumped into his SUV with a warrant after an event. It’s not clear if the seizure is connected to the ongoing investigation.

New York, New York – January 17: New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks onstage at the 36th-Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Brooklyn Academy of Music on January 17, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music )

“The Mayor immediately complied with the FBI’s request and provided them with electronic devices,” said his attorney Boyd Johnson, per reports. “The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation.”

He is the latest Black mayor tied to a federal investigation throughout the years:

Marion Barry

Marion Barry, formerly the mayor of Washington D.C., was sentenced to six months for the possession of crack cocaine in the early 1990s. In a turn of events, he was reelected for the fourth time in 1994, years after the scandal. He died in 2014 at the age of 78.

John Street

In the early 2000s, ex-Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Mayor John Street’s office was bugged by an FBI agent who was investigating “a pay-for-play scheme,” local news reported. After it was found, it played a role in flipping an election in Street’s favor, and the politician wasn’t charged with a crime.

Kwame Kilpatrick

In 2013, former Detroit, Michigan, mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, which included fraud, bribery and extortion. He was handed down a 28-year prison term but was released two years ago after former President Donald Trump granted him clemency.

Kilpatrick, who still had to complete three years of supervised release, requested for it to end early but received pushback from a judge earlier this year, citing his failure to pay outstanding payments to the IRS. He’s now a minister at Movemental Ministries.

Catherine Pugh

In 2020, ex-Baltimore, Maryland, mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison and an additional three of supervised release after being accused of making phony book sales to transmit illegal funds to her campaign and tax evasion. She was released early from an Alabama prison last year.

Andrew Gillum

In June 2022, former Tallahassee, Florida, mayor Andrew Gillum was charged with 19 counts of wire fraud and making false statements to agents after officials alleged that Gillum accepted more than $50,000 in political donations and more through the company of his co-defendant, Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, and to his personal accounts, according to The Associated Press. However, a judge dismissed the indictment in May.

Why Did the FBI Seize Adams’ Electronics?

The seizure involving Adams comes after federal officials raided the home of Brianna Suggs, the mayor’s fundraising chief, earlier this month. According to the reports, Suggs was also not accused of a crime.

“After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly. In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators,” Johnson continued. “The Mayor has been and remains committed to cooperating in this matter.”

Adams emphasized his time as a law enforcement official, referring to the decades he worked with the New York Police Department. “I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation — and I will continue to do exactly that.”

