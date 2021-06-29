Eric Adams' lead shrinks in NYC Democratic mayoral primary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KAREN MATTHEWS
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams lost much of his lead in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after the first round of ranked choice tabulation was released Tuesday, sowing new seeds of uncertainty into an unpredictable contest.

Adams, a former police captain who would be the city’s second Black mayor, was ahead of former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia by fewer than 16,000 votes in the unofficial tally, a lead of about 2%.

The updated results released Tuesday were still highly incomplete because they didn’t include any of the nearly 125,000 absentee ballots cast in the Democratic primary.

Civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley was also still within striking distance of victory, with fewer than 4,000 votes separating her from Garcia.

Garcia said in a late afternoon news conference that she was confident she had a path to victory, but wasn't “counting any chickens before they've hatched.”

“I’ve not crowned myself anything yet. You’ve gotta wait until the votes have been counted," she said.

She said that no matter who ultimately wins, she would support the Democratic nominee.

Adams’ campaign said it also remained confident he would ultimately prevail, “because he put together a historic five-borough working class coalition of New Yorkers to make our city a safer, fairer, more affordable place.”

But it also drew attention to what it called ”irregularities" in the vote totals released by the city's Board of Elections, including an unexpected jump in the number of ballots counted Tuesday compared to the number counted on the day of the primary.

The Board later tweeted that it was aware of “a discrepancy" in its report on ranked choice voting results, without explaining what that discrepancy was or whether it potentially had any impact on the reported results.

“We are working with our RCV technical staff to identify where the discrepancy occurred. We ask the public, elected officials and candidates to have patience,” it said. A spokeswoman for the board didn't return messages from The Associated Press.

Elections officials plan on conducting another round of ranked choice analysis on July 6 that includes absentee ballots.

New York City’s primary went into a state of suspended animation a week ago while officials prepared to give the public its first look at results from the city’s new ranked choice voting system.

Under the system, voters could rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

Since no candidate was the first choice of more than 50% of voters, a computer on Tuesday tabulated ballots in a series of rounds that worked like instant run-offs.

In each round, the candidate in last place was eliminated. Votes cast for that person were then redistributed to the surviving candidates, based on whoever voters put next on their ranking list. That process repeated until only two candidates were left, Adams and Garcia.

When voting ended June 22, elections officials only released results showing who voters put down as their first choice for the job. In that count, Adams had a lead of around 75,000 votes over Wiley with Garcia close behind in third.

But in Tuesday's results, Garcia was boosted into second when former presidential candidate Andrew Yang was eliminated in the 10th round of ranked choice tabulation.

Garcia then got a huge boost when Wiley was eliminated in the 11th round. A little more than half of Wiley’s supporters went to Garcia while only 19% supported Adams. Thirty-one percent of Wiley’s supporters didn’t rank Adams or Garcia anywhere on their ballots.

Wiley could still win if she is favored among people who voted by mail.

"I said on election night, we must allow the democratic process to continue and count every vote so that New Yorkers have faith in our democracy and government. And we must all support its results,” Wiley said in an emailed statement.

Vote totals released by the Board of Elections in the mayor’s race increased by 125,800 votes between election night and Tuesday, even though election officials said that no absentee votes were added.

A small part of that increase in total votes is due to input from additional ballot scanning machines not initially counted. Another small part is due to write-in votes being counted. But the majority of it was unexplained by elections officials.

The Democratic primary winner will be the prohibitive favorite in the general election against Curtis Sliwa, the Republican founder of the Guardian Angels.

Either Adams or Wiley would be the second Black mayor of New York City, and either Garcia or Wiley would be the first woman mayor.

Adams, 60, is a moderate Democrat who opposed the “defund the police” movement and said that under his leadership, the city could find a way to fight crime while also combating a legacy of racial injustice in policing.

He was previously a state senator before becoming Brooklyn’s borough president, a job in which he lacks lawmaking power, but handles some constituent services and discretionary city spending.

Garcia, 51, is a city government veteran who ran as a nonideological crisis manager well-suited to guiding New York out of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Garcia ran the department of sanitation from 2014 until leaving last September to explore a run for mayor. De Blasio also tapped Garcia to run an emergency food distribution program during the coronavirus pandemic after earlier appointing her interim chair of the city’s embattled public housing system.

She earlier served as chief operating officer of the city’s department of environmental protection, responsible for water and sewer systems.

Wiley, 57, served as counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio and previously chaired a civilian panel that investigates complaints of police misconduct. A former legal analyst for MSNBC, she ran as a progressive who would cut $1 billion from the police budget and divert it to other city agencies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York City mayoral race grows more uncertain after new vote count

    (Reuters) -New vote totals released on Tuesday in New York City's Democratic mayoral contest sharply narrowed the lead for Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, leaving the outcome even more uncertain with thousands of absentee ballots still to be counted over the coming weeks. Kathryn Garcia, a former sanitation chief for the city, was in second place, while Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC analyst and civil rights lawyer, was in third. Adams alleged there were unspecified "irregularities" after his lead shrank.

  • Eric Adams Says Vote Counting Raises ‘Serious Questions’ after Losing Ground In NYC Mayor’s Race

    In a statement released Tuesday, New York City mayoral race frontrunner and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams questioned the update in the rank-choice voting election results, which shrunk his winning margin significantly.

  • N.Y. City Democratic mayoral race tightens after new vote count; winner uncertain

    (Reuters) -New vote totals released on Tuesday in New York City's Democratic mayoral contest sharply narrowed the lead for Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, leaving the outcome even more uncertain with thousands of absentee ballots still uncounted. Kathryn Garcia, the former sanitation chief, was in second place, while Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC analyst and civil rights lawyer, was in third. Adams held a considerable lead on Election Day a week ago, based on the initial count of first-choice ballots from voters who cast ballots in person.

  • GOP cries foul as California OKs new governor recall rules

    California Republicans accused Democrats of acting unfairly Monday as state lawmakers passed a bill aimed at moving up Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recall date. “The conclusion is inescapable that Gavin Newsom is cheating in the recall and this Legislature is his willing accomplice," said Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who is considering running in the contest. The proposal, now headed to Newsom's desk, would allow the recall to proceed at least 30 days earlier than under existing state law.

  • Eric Adams takes lead in first Ranked Choice voting results

    Eric Adams leads the Democratic primary for NYC mayor after the first round of ranked choice results by fewer than 16,000 votes over Kathryn Garcia.

  • RESULTS: Garcia and Wiley close gap on Adams as ranked New York City mayoral votes come in

    These results will remain incomplete and unofficial, however, until more than 100,000 absentee ballots cast in the race are counted and tallied.

  • Thank You, New York

    Hideki Matsui shares some memories with the people of New York: “I can remember the exact day that my MLB dream came into existence.”

  • NYC mayoral race: Adams, Garcia emerge as top Democratic candidates in ranked-choice vote

    Preliminary city figures show Adams crossing the 50 percent threshold, but tens of thousands of absentee ballots remain uncounted.

  • Boom Times for Lawyers as Washington Pursues Big Tech

    WASHINGTON — Lawyers at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, a top corporate law firm, were abuzz on Monday as they grappled with a federal judge’s rulings about antitrust cases related to their client: Facebook. Last month, lawyers at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, one of the country’s elite law firms, advised Amazon over its acquisition of MGM, which is facing antitrust scrutiny from regulators. And a slate of litigators for the prominent law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher gave closing arguments

  • Biden won't be denied Communion at his DC church

    President Joe Biden won't be denied Communion, a church he frequents in Washington, D.C., announced Tuesday.

  • Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pole in Webster

    According to police, no other vehicle or people were involved in the crash.

  • What the 10-year Treasury rate’s dip below 1.5% may be saying about inflation

    The 10-year Treasury yield could be 'replaying a scenario that happened after the 2008 crisis,' says Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research.

  • NYC Elections Board Calls for ‘Patience’ amid ‘Discrepancy’ in Mayoral Primary Results

    The New York City Board of Elections called for "patience" from candidates and the public after discovering a discrepancy in the latest vote tally of the Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday.

  • Ranking the AFC West: Tight Ends

    Ranking the AFC West: Tight Ends

  • Poland should copy Hungarian LGBT law, says Polish minister

    Poland should copy a Hungarian law that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality, the Polish education minister said in comments published on Monday, as the nationalist government attacks what it calls "LGBT ideology". Hungary's premier, Viktor Orban, has outraged other European Union leaders with the law, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte telling Orban he should respect LGBT rights or leave the European Union.

  • St. Augustine’s University joins other HBCUs in clearing students’ debt due to COVID-19

    Students will still have to pay back their federal, state or private loans, but their outstanding debt and charges with the university will be gone.

  • Biden assures Rivlin he won't allow Iran to go nuclear

    President Biden assured Israeli President Reuven Rivlin during talks at the White House Monday evening that he won't allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon during his time in office. Why it matters: The United States' already struggling effort to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was made more complicated by last week's election of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi to the Iranian presidency.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This is also a point of contention between

  • How likely is ‘the Big One’ earthquake to hit west coast after recent LA tremors?

    Low-level quakes have struck Los Angeles this year, but it’s unlikely they’ve upped the chances of a more serious one rocking California

  • ‘General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dead at 84

    Stuart Damon, best know for his role as Dr. Alan Quartermaine on "General Hospital," has died. He was 84.

  • Wimbledon day two: Roger Federer takes to Centre Court

    Cameron Norrie will aim to fly the flag for Great Britain on day two.