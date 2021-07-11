Eric Adams says he 'duplicated' Biden's strategy in New York mayoral primary

Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
1 min read
After Eric Adams was declared the winner of New York's Democratic mayoral primary last week, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Adams' coalition of "working-class voters, African-American voters overwhelming, and voters who want to see progress on core issues" is not "dissimilar to the coalition that President Biden put together" to emerge from a crowded presidential primary field last year.

But Adams told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's edition of State of the Union that Klain was underselling the parallels. "He just made a small mistake," Adams said with a laugh. "He said ... similar too — I duplicated it. I was encouraged when I saw what the president did, and I knew what I was hearing on the ground that everyday New Yorkers, just like everyday Americans, they wanted not a government of ... [an] ideological approach, but a pragmatic approach."

Britain is going to try to 'live with' COVID. The rest of the world is watching.

Fox is launching a weather streaming service, and it's already feuding with The Weather Channel

Why Facebook may not be celebrating the dismissal of 2 antitrust cases

