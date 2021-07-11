Eric Adams says national Dems’ priorities on gun laws are ‘misplaced’

Kelly Hooper
·3 min read

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams said Sunday that national Democrats are focusing on the wrong issue in terms of gun violence.

Adams told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that Democrats’ priorities on gun laws at the federal level are misguided, saying they’ve focused too much on banning assault rifles in the aftermath of mass shootings, while they should be focusing more on gun crimes committed with handguns, which are more common.

“I believe those priorities, they really were misplaced,” Adams said. “And it's almost insulting what we have witnessed over the last few years. Many of our presidents, they saw these numbers. They knew that the inner cities, particularly where Black brown and poor people lived, they know — they knew they were dealing with this real crisis.”

Adams officially won the Democratic mayoral nomination last week as the results from the city's first ranked-choice election were released. He ran as a moderate with a centrist message focused on public safety, police reform and reversing a surge in crime in New York City.

He stressed Sunday that Democrats need to increase focus on the trafficking of handguns, “just as we became energetic after we saw mass shootings with assault rifles in the suburban parts of our country.”

“The numbers of those who are killed by handguns are astronomical. And if we don't start having real federal legislation, matched with states and cities, we're never going to get this crisis under control,” he said.

Adams commended President Joe Biden’s increased focus on the rise in gun crimes in recent weeks, with the president announcing on June 23 that the Justice Department was launching five firearms trafficking strike forces in cities across the country. Last week, during a trip to Illinois, Biden addressed “the fight against gun violence” following a deadly July Fourth weekend in Chicago, where 104 people were shot and 19 were killed.

The Biden administration is grappling with an uptick in violent crimes in big cities this year, with guns driving much of that spike in violence.

“I believe, for the first time, we are going to see a coordinated effort between the president, the governor, the mayor to go after the flow of guns in our city, which is extremely important. But then, right on the ground, how do we deal with the intervention aspects of it?” Adams said on what New Yorkers can expect if he’s elected mayor.

But when asked what he would propose in terms of national gun reforms, Adams didn’t endorse a complete ban on handguns, instead proposing a crackdown on gun dealers and lax gun laws in states across the country.

“Let's look at those particular gun dealers where there's a real correlation and connection with the guns that are used in our streets, those who are — those states with lax gun laws, where you can walk into a gun shop with a license and walk out with the gun,” he said. “Let's look at all of the feeders of how guns are making their way into our cities.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Fear on top of fear': Why anti-gun Americans joined the wave of new gun owners

    All his life, Jabril Battle was anti-gun. Then came the pandemic, the lockdown, the shortages and a feeling that at any moment, things could blow. Battle bought a Beretta. Drawn to last summer's protests against police violence, Savannah Grace found herself face-to-face with a camo-clad officer's long gun. She'd always hated guns, but went out and got a Glock 45.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. In blue cities and red s

  • Suspect arrested in shooting of man who stopped car part theft, Fort Worth police say

    A father and son saw a man attempting to steal the catalytic converter off their vehicle Friday and followed him when he fled. The man then shot the father, Fort Worth police said.

  • Honduras arrests five in mob killing of Italian man

    Honduran police said Friday they've arrested five people suspected in the killing of an Italian man, who was lynched by a mob of over 600 villagers at his home in the southern part of the country.He was mobbed in revenge for allegedly murdering a homeless man, according to local officials.An angry crowd barged into the residence of 65-year-old Giorgio Scanu, a retired engineer, attacking him with stones, sticks and machetes.Police were present at the scene, but could not stop the murder due to the size of the mob. They said parts of Scanu's residence and a vehicle were set on fire.Scanu allegedly beat a 78-year-old homeless man to death on Wednesday for damaging the plants in his garden, according to police reports based on complaints from local residents.The homeless man's brother told Reuters he had a mental illness, but did not cause any harm to others.Authorities are now searching for others involved in Scanu’s lynching.

  • Alaska GOP endorses Murkowski challenger in U.S. Senate race

    The Alaska Republican Party endorsed former state commissioner Kelly Tshibaka on Saturday for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).Why it matters: It's another sign of division in the GOP between supporters of former President Trump and those who've publicly criticized him. Several senators have been censured in their home states for voting to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial earlier this year — including Murkowski.Stay on top of the latest market trends and e

  • GOP won't jump for bipartisan families bill despite White House batting eyelids

    Republican lawmakers will not meet President Joe Biden at the negotiating table to broker a bipartisan "human infrastructure" agreement despite explicit signaling from the White House on the issue, multiple Senate GOP offices tell the Washington Examiner.

  • Liberal California appeals court sees year of high-profile reversals at the Supreme Court

    When the Supreme Court handed down its two recent final decisions, one in a major voting laws dispute and the other addressing a donor disclosure requirement, both were considered victories for conservatives — and both were reversals of the country's most controversial appellate court.

  • Harris lambasted for remark on rural voters' ability to cast ballots

    Vice President Kamala Harris was decried for saying that some voter identification laws make it "almost impossible" for rural voters at the ballot box, with critics suggesting she doesn't think rural citizens have the wherewithal to use a copy machine.

  • Gangs complicate Haiti effort to recover from assassination

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs in Haiti have long been financed by powerful politicians and their allies — and many feel they may be losing control of the increasingly powerful armed groups who have driven thousands of people from their homes as they battle over territory, kill civilians and raid warehouses of food. The escalation in gang violence threatens to complicate — and be aggravated by — political efforts to recover from last week's brazen slaying of President Jovenel Moïse. Haiti's government is in disarray; no parliament, no president, a dispute over who is prime minister, a weak police force.

  • Biden’s executive order will restore net neutrality—if Congress cooperates

    If US president Joe Biden can secure congressional approval for a key FCC nomination, his executive order paves the way for a revival of net neutrality.

  • Editorial: L.A.'s murderous deja vu

    The best first step in dealing with L.A.'s murder pandemic is to remember the tough lessons learned the last time around.

  • Primary Texas target, five-star OL Devon Campbell announces top schools

    Five-star OL Devon Campbell announced his top five schools. He's one of the most important prospects on the board for Texas right now.

  • Biden Report Card: Afghanistan withdrawal praised, but terrorism isn’t over

    This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden calling an end to the U.S. engagement in Afghanistan effective at the end of August. A hair behind his deadline, 70% of the country finally became vaccinated against the coronavirus. And in barring the deportation of pregnant illegal immigrants, he guaranteed a whole new generation of immigrant children born into the United States, and winning birthright citizenship, thus making it virtually impossible to deport their illegal parents

  • Alaska GOP endorses Trump-backed challenger to Murkowski

    The Alaska Republican Party endorsed Kelly Tshibaka over incumbent Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Saturday.

  • Will Salesforce Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?

    When Satya Nadella became Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) third CEO seven years ago, the tech giant was worth $300 billion. Microsoft will likely keep growing over the next decade, but it could struggle to repeat its near-sevenfold growth since 2014. Let's examine Salesforce's growth rates and see if it could join the trillion-dollar club and either match or even surpass Microsoft by 2030.

  • 2022 Stanley Cup odds: Bruins not among top five betting favorites

    The initial betting lines for the 2022 Stanley Cup title have been released, and oddsmakers don't view the Boston Bruins as one of the top five favorites.

  • Taking a Carnival cruise from Florida but don't want to get vaccinated? Buy travel insurance

    Carnival Cruise Line has followed Royal Caribbean's lead in adding a travel insurance requirement for unvaccinated cruisers departing from Florida.

  • White House says Biden told Putin he needs to ‘take action’ against cybercriminals operating from Russia

    Asked by reporters at an event on economic competitiveness whether there would be consequences, Biden responded, "Yes."

  • Why Joe Jimenez stayed in to give up go-ahead homer in Detroit Tigers' 9-4 loss to Twins

    Gregory Soto was warming in the bullpen, but Detroit Tigers manager left Joe Jimenez in to face Jorge Polanco, who homered to take the lead Saturday.

  • Matt Barnes could've been expendable this month -- instead he's indispensable

    The Red Sox signed All-Star closer Matt Barnes to a contract extension on Sunday. As our John Tomase writes, Barnes has gone from possible trade piece to being a vital part of a championship contender.

  • Biden Is Taking On Big Ag With a Bid to Help Family Farmers

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s sweeping executive order promoting competition across American industries aims to give a boost to farmers whose profits have dwindled as multinational companies increasingly dominate markets for crops, chemicals, seeds and meat.Biden’s order includes directives on issues long pushed by some farm groups, such as rules that would help chicken farmers and ranchers win claims against poultry and meat packers, and better-defined “Product of the USA” labels. It als