Eric Adams Thinks New York City Is Great Because 9/11 Can Happen at Any Moment

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has an interesting opinion on what makes the Big Apple so great: it could be subject to a terrorist attack at any moment.

In a Monday interview, Adams was asked to sum up 2023 in one word.

“New York,” Adams replied, which is technically two words.

“This is a place where everyday you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who’s celebrating a new business that’s open. This is a very, very complicated city, and that’s why it’s the greatest city on the globe.”

DAN MANNARINO: [Describe the year in one word & tell me why that word.]



MAYOR ADAMS: "New York. This is a place where everyday you wake up you could experience… a plane crashing into our Trade Center… And that's why it's the greatest city on the globe."



DM: "Uh-huh."



🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6VNG83j8Bd — Ira Goldman 🦆🦆🦆 (@KDbyProxy) December 18, 2023

The utter lack of imagination in Adams’s “one word” answer aside, this is an extremely bad take. A city isn’t great because one of the most traumatic experiences in recent American memory happened there. And you certainly aren’t going to curry favor with your constituents by warning them it could easily happen again.

Adams has been in office about two years, and he recently recorded the lowest ever approval rating for a New York mayor. A poll released in early December by Quinnipiac University found just 28 percent of respondents said they approved of Adams’s performance.

His popularity certainly isn’t helped by his penchant for very strange behavior. In August, Adams chose to mark the anniversary of Indian independence by comparing himself to Gandhi.

Adams has also repeatedly said he has carried a photo of a fallen police officer in his wallet for decades. Instead, Adams allegedly instructed his staff in 2022 to print out the photo and then age it with coffee stains.

Meanwhile, the mayor is facing a federal investigation into his campaign, as well as an accusation of sexual assault from 30 years ago.