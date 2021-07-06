Pistol-Packing Ex-Cop Eric Adams Wins NYC Mayoral Primary by a Hair

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Siegel
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, the Associated Press reported Tuesday evening.

With nearly all of the absentee ballots finally counted by the city’s notoriously inept Board of Elections, Adams—a former police officer who would be the city’s second Black mayor—bested former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia by about 8,500 votes, or one percentage point.

This was the city’s first major primary to use a ranked choice voting system meant to avoid costly runoffs and in which voters could order their top five choices, with their ballot moving to their next pick if their previous one was eliminated until one candidate claimed 50 percent support. Adams led by about 80,000 first-choice votes after in-person voting concluded, but Garcia closed much of that gap as about 125,000 thousand absentee ballots were counted and ranked choices tallied in an election run in the shadow of the pandemic that ravaged the city last year.

Adams will face Republican Curtis Sliwa in November’s general election. But given the city’s overwhelmingly Democratic tilt, it’s unlikely that the Guardian Angels founder and longtime city character backed by former Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be able to make a real contest of it, let alone prevail. Bizarrely, the general election will be a “regular” contest in which voters have one choice.

NYC Mayor’s Race Could Pit Ex-Cop Against Pretend Cop

Adams, a longtime police reformer, ran on a message of public safety that resonated as the number of shootings in the city doubled in 2020, a development that outgoing and term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio suggested was a result of the pandemic.

Adams—who told me last year that he would carry a gun as mayor, which retired police officers are allowed to do, and fire his security detail— carried every borough except Manhattan, where Garcia, who ran on a platform of technocratic competence, dominated.

The vote is not yet certified, and Garcia and police reformer Maya Wiley, who finished third, have yet to concede, Adams put out a statement declaring that “the results are clear: an historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers led us to victory.”

In a primary decided by fewer than 10,000 votes, nearly 140,000 voters "exhausted" their ballots, meaning that they did not rank all five choices so that their votes were discarded after their final pick was eliminated in the ranked-choice counting.

Adams, who grew up in Bushwick and was beaten by the police as a teen before joining the department himself to try to reform it from within, ran a campaign promising to restore New York to New Yorkers who’ve been left behind by decades of progress and gentrification.

He gave a fiery speech on Martin Luther King Day at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network in 2020, where he ripped newcomers to the city who are “hijacking your apartments and displacing your living arrangements” and told them to “go back to Iowa! You go back to Ohio! New York City belongs to the people that [were] here and made New York City what it is.”

He also focused on rising gun violence as a threat of prosperity and security as some other candidates, including Wiley, in effect ran against the NYPD in the aftermath of last summer’s George Floyd protests.

Adams, who was endorsed by Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post, was one of the leading candidates in limited public polling of the race through the campaign. He maintained that position even as media coverage focused on Andrew Yang, who faded in the homestretch and finished a distant fourth, and then on the sexual harassment allegations that derailed the campaign of Comptroller Scott Stringer. That coverage opened up a space for Garcia to surge in the race’s closing weeks after winning the endorsements of The New York Times and the Daily News, which ranked Adams second.

About one in four of the city’s roughly 3.7 million Democrats voted, meaning that Adams is on track to become the next mayor of a city of nearly 8.5 million on the basis of just over 400,000 votes. Sadly, that’s a significant improvement on the “mandate” claimed by de Blasio, who won the 2013 Democratic primary with about 260,000 votes.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC’s mayoral race

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance be

  • Eric Adams poised to be New York's next mayor after winning Democratic nomination

    (Reuters) -Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams won the Democratic nomination for New York mayor on Tuesday, positioning the former police captain who stressed enhancing public safety to become the next leader of America's largest city. Updated vote tallies posted online on Tuesday evening based on the city's new ranked-choice voting system showed Adams with what appeared to be an insurmountable lead over his nearest rivals, two weeks after Election Day. With fewer than 8,000 absentee ballots left to count, Adams was ahead of the city's former sanitation chief, Kathryn Garcia, by 1 percentage point, or 8,426 votes.

  • New York AG could try to sue gun manufacturers under new law

    New York can try to sue gun manufacturers over harm caused by their products under legislation that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed Tuesday. The new law comes at a time when New York City in particular is facing a rise in shootings. Overall, violence is well short of the historic highs of the 1990s, or even in the New York of the early 2000s.

  • ‘I don’t think you are ready’: Boys of color fell further behind at school amid COVID-19

    Insomnia. Panic attacks. Missed class. Lower grades. Three teen boys struggled through a year of pandemic school. Can they get back on track?

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 7th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Dogecoin. Failure to move back through the day’s pivot would leave support levels in play.

  • Pompeo to headline GOP dinner in early-voting South Carolina

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to keynote the signature fundraiser for the Republican Party in South Carolina, home to the first Southern presidential primary and a crucial destination for potential White House hopefuls of both major parties. “He’s looking forward to coming down to South Carolina, being able to to deliver some red meat and speak his mind — without having to worry about being a diplomat,” state Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick told The Associated Press last week, referencing a recent conversation with Pompeo. The fundraiser known as the Silver Elephant Dinner began in 1967 with a California governor, Ronald Reagan, as its keynote speaker, and has become an annual attraction for top GOP figures.

  • Biden advisers meeting with Saudi official months after U.S. report on Khashoggi murder

    During the campaign, Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia pay for human rights abuses, including Khashoggi's murder. In office, he's taken a more measured tone.

  • Biden’s Bureau of Land Management pick grilled over 30-year old protest

    Tracy Stone-Manning faces Senate Republican opposition to her nomination who accuse her of collaborating with ‘eco-terrorists’ Tracy Stone-Manning listens during a confirmation hearing last month on her nomination to be the director of the Bureau of Land Management. She faces opposition from the Senate energy and natural resources committee’s Republican members. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Land Management is in danger of failing to be confirmed, over her in

  • ‘Power Book IV: Force’: Robert Munic Exits As Showrunner Of Starz Series

    EXCLUSIVE: Robert Munic has departed Starz’s Power Book IV: Force, headlined by Joseph Sikora. Munic created the series, the latest offshoot from Starz’s formidable Power franchise, and served as executive producer and showrunner. According to sources, the parting of the ways was amicable over creative differences. The exit is not expected to impact production, which […]

  • The baffling persistence of plagiarism in the internet era

    The baffling persistence of plagiarism in the internet era

  • Defendants involved in Massachusetts standoff in court

    Some of the 11 people charged in connection with an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway last weekend, including the purported leader of the group, refused to cooperate with court authorities during their arraignments Tuesday. Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer, 29, also known as Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey, told the judge “I don’t understand how these charges can be brought against me.” Latimer, a former U.S. Marine from Providence, Rhode Island, waived his right to an attorney, but the judge said she would have a lawyer speak to him about this rights before the next hearing in the case.

  • 'This is much more a market about fundamentals and looking forward as what is going to perform well as opposed to that snapback catch-up trade': Citi Private Bank's Bitterly

    Kristen Bitterly, Citi Private Bank Regional Head of Investments for North America, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her thoughts on the shift in the market and what to look for for the remainder of 2021.&nbsp;

  • WeChat deletes Chinese university LGBT accounts in fresh crackdown

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat social media platform has deleted dozens of LGBT accounts run by university students, saying some had broken rules on information on the internet, sparking fear of a crackdown on gay content online. Members of several LGBT groups told Reuters that access to their accounts was blocked late on Tuesday and they later discovered that all of their content had been deleted. Attempts by Reuters to access some accounts were met with a notice from WeChat saying the groups "had violated regulations on the management of accounts offering public information service on the Chinese internet".

  • Friends monkey trainer hits back at David Schwimmer for badmouthing simian costar: 'Let it go'

    A monkey trainer who worked on 'Friends' hit back at David Schwimmer for badmouthing the capuchins who played Marcel the Money.

  • Suns beat Bucks in Game 1 of NBA Finals behind stellar backcourt duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker

    Chris Paul scored 32 points and Devin Booker had 27 to lead the Suns to a 118-105 win over the Bucks in the series opener.

  • U.S. urges China, private sector to boost participation in G20 debt response

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Tuesday urged China and the private sector to increase their participation in a G20 debt moratorium for low-income countries hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a common framework for restructuring their debts. A senior U.S. Treasury official said Washington was open to expanding the common framework for debt treatment agreed by the G20 and the Paris Club beyond just low-income countries to include small island states, fragile states and even some lower middle-income countries with high debt burdens. G20 finance officials will review progress on the debt issue when they meet in Venice on July 9-10, amid growing alarm about a looming debt crisis.

  • Egypt notified that Ethiopia has resumed filling of giant dam

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt's irrigation minister said on Monday he had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir behind its giant hydropower dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), for a second year. Egypt has informed Ethiopia of its categorical rejection of the measure, which it regards as a threat to regional stability, Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aty said in a statement. Ethiopia says the dam on its Blue Nile is crucial to its economic development and providing power to its population.

  • After 2 weeks of uncertainty, Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in New York City’s mayoral race

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance between fighting crime and ending racial injustice in policing.

  • Pete Davidson's Wimbledon Necklace Gives Hilarious Nod to  SNL 's Lorne Michaels

    Pete Davidson attended the sporting event on Saturday with actress Phoebe Dynevor

  • Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Oil is "Good as Gold" — and It Comes With a Free Gift

    There’s a reason one bottle sells every 26 seconds.