Eric Adams victory charts a course for how Democrats can win on police

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Allen
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain who's poised to become New York mayor after winning the Democratic primary last night, points a new path for Democrats to navigate the police issue.

Why it matters: With homicides up across the country, and cuts to police spending in several major cities, key Democrats fear that last year's defund-the-police rhetoric could haunt them in next year's midterms. And Republicans plan to make crime a top issue.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Adams, 60, who retired as an NYPD captain after a 22-year law-enforcement career, spoke to rattled New Yorkers with a twin message of "the justice we deserve and the safety we need."

  • The win by Adams, currently Brooklyn borough president, "permissions every Democrat around the nation to argue for safety and justice" over defunding police, Howard Wolfson, top Democratic strategist and former deputy mayor for Mike Bloomberg, told me.

  • The win will "chart a course for Democrats around the country," Wolfson tweeted.

Adams' campaign site says: "As a founder of 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, Eric would often police the streets in a bulletproof vest one day during the high-crime 1980’s and 1990’s and protest bad behavior by cops the next, marching side-by-side with his fellow civil rights advocates."

  • His closing message included the words "for a secure future."

Between the lines: Adams recreated the Biden coalition in New York — strong among blue-collar and non-college educated voters, Wolfson points out.

Another top Democratic operative told me: "No one thought crime (not how we police crime) would be an issue in this campaign (or in the country) a year ago."

  • "Eric's bio matches the voters' concerns. Voters in NYC are progressive and care about BLM [Black Lives Matter] and policing, but they also don’t want to defund the PD."

The bottom line: Many voters of color don’t want to defund the police, because they deal with some of the worst of the crime. The Adams model: Reform, don’t defund, policing. Take both crime and police misconduct seriously.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fake hijacking, crying flight attendant, masks: Here are latest hefty fines from FAA

    The agency has proposed more than $680,000 in fines against belligerent passengers since the start of the year.

  • LGBTQ+ march canceled in Georgia after office attack

    LGBTQ+ campaigners in the country of Georgia called off plans for a pride march on Monday, after violent groups opposed to the event stormed and ransacked their office and targeted activists and journalists with violence. Activists launched five days of Pride celebrations last Thursday and had planned a "March for Dignity" on Monday in central Tbilisi, shrugging off criticism from the church and conservatives who said the event had no place in the country. The march plan was disrupted on Monday by counter-protesters before it could begin. Video footage posted by LGBTQ+ activists showed their opponents scaling their building to reach their balcony where they tore down and ripped up rainbow flags. The interior ministry urged activists to abandon their march for security reasons, warning that various groups were gathering and protesting.In the run-up, Georgian media reported that the country's prime minister said he viewed the march as "not reasonable" and that it was not acceptable to most Georgians.Rights campaigners accused him of emboldening hate groups and condemned the violence.

  • Adams wins Democratic primary in NY mayoral race

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance between fighting crime and ending racial injustice in policing. (July 6)

  • Commentary: How AOC, master of the modern visual, turns a weekend hike into a powerful message

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — through campaign graphics, suits, hair, even hiking videos — harnesses design as a messaging tool.

  • Oklahoma dismisses running back Mikey Henderson after connection to alleged armed robbery

    Oklahoma football running back Mikey Henderson was dismissed from the program on Tuesday after being connected to an alleged armed robbery.

  • Eric Adams poised to be New York's next mayor after winning Democratic nomination

    (Reuters) -Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams won the Democratic nomination for New York mayor on Tuesday, positioning the former police captain who stressed enhancing public safety to become the next leader of America's largest city. Updated vote tallies posted online on Tuesday evening based on the city's new ranked-choice voting system showed Adams with what appeared to be an insurmountable lead over his nearest rivals, two weeks after Election Day. With fewer than 8,000 absentee ballots left to count, Adams was ahead of the city's former sanitation chief, Kathryn Garcia, by 1 percentage point, or 8,426 votes.

  • Critical race theorist to speak at American Federation of Teachers’ national conference

    The critical race theorist who coined the term “anti-racism” will speak at the national convention of one of the largest teachers unions in the country.

  • Celebrities who died in 2021

    Here is a look back at the famous people we bid farewell to this year, including DMX, Charles Grodin, Cicely Tyson, and Cloris Leachman.

  • Eric Adams poised to be New York's next mayor

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is poised to be the next mayor of New York City, after winning the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.In a tweet, Adams wrote that he was "honored" to be the Democratic nominee, and thanked voters for their support.The Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening with fewer than 8,000 absentee ballots left to count, after results showed Adams with a clear lead over his opponents Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley.The results come one week after the city's Board of Elections botched its calculations using the new ranked-choice voting system, posting and then removing incorrect totals after mistakenly including test ballots.Garcia did not comment on the results, and her campaign said she would hold a news conference soon.Meanwhile, Wiley issued a statement criticizing the elections board but stopped short of conceding the race.The election offered an early preview at how Democrats may approach the hot topic of policing during next year's congressional elections.Adams centered his campaign on boosting public safety, trying to strike a balance between addressing rising crime rates, and eliminating racial bias from the police department.Adams is strongly favored to win the heavily-Democratic city's general election in November, where he will face Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

  • Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC’s mayoral race

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance be

  • Spike Lee: Black people are still 'being hunted down like animals'

    Spike Lee: Black people are still 'being hunted down like animals'

  • 61 arrested after Chicago crowd hurls fireworks at officers and dances on police cars

    Dozens of arrests were made in downtown Chicago on the Fourth of July after a crowd of young adults and juveniles launched fireworks at officers and danced on police cruisers.

  • Laid-off workers are scoring early wins in lawsuits against GOP governors attempting to cut off federal jobless aid

    Jobless workers in Indiana and Maryland temporarily won back federal unemployment - but the victories could be overturned. Now they're trying in Ohio.

  • Ohtani hurls 7 innings, hits RBI double, Halos top BoSox 5-3

    Boston manager Alex Cora remembers marveling at Shohei Ohtani's raw pitching talent when the Red Sox visited Anaheim in 2018. Ohtani's pitches are still incredible three years later, but Cora saw them coming from a fully formed big-league starter Tuesday night. “Yeah, he threw hard, all that, but he pitched today,” Cora said.

  • Illinois woman held down by police, forced to strip naked

    “When they pulled me over, they didn’t really explain to me, they just pulled me out of my car,” Ariel Harrison said. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is facing fierce criticism after a 31-year-old Black mother of three was held down inside a jail cell and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers. Ariel Harrison, who is partially blind, had just left a liquor store and was driving around Macomb County on Oct. 26, 2019, when she was pulled over by police for allegedly driving recklessly.

  • John McCain Had A Scathing Reason For Not Caring About Trump's Insults, Says Former Aide

    Grant Woods revealed why the late Arizona senator really didn’t spend time "thinking about Trump or worrying about Trump or any of that."

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Praised Hitler During Trip Honoring U.S. Troops, New Book Claims

    Hitler "did a lot of good things," the ex-president told then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, per Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.

  • Three Asian Students Brutally Attacked by ‘Gang’ of Teens in Australia

    Police in Queensland, Australia are investigating a vicious attack by a group of teens against a trio of Asian students late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, reportedly occurred outside a shopping center in Inala, a suburb in the city of Brisbane, on June 27. One of the attackers is believed to have filmed the scene.

  • New Jersey man arrested after calling Black neighbor the n-word, ‘monkey’

    In his tirade, Edward Cagney Mathews gave his address and challenged, “Come see me.” Police in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey arrested a man who went on a six-minute racist tirade Friday against his neighbors, an interaction caught on camera that led to a community showdown on Monday.

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.