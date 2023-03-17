Eric André Explained Why He Shared Those Nudes With Emily Ratajkowski And Uh, OK

Reuters

SpaceX, Netflix and Boeing are among the companies joining the "biggest-ever" U.S. business mission to Vietnam next week to discuss investment and sales opportunities in the booming Southeast Asian nation, the organiser said. More than 50 companies, including defence, pharmaceutical and tech firms, will participate in the mission organised by the US-ASEAN Business Council, an industry body, according to a list seen by Reuters. Vietnam, with a population of 100 million people, also has a rapidly-growing consumer market as its middle class expands.