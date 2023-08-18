Eric Bravo of Pueblo Police remembered as friend, advocate who put 'heart into his job'

Pueblo Police Capt. Eric Bravo is being remembered by his friends, colleagues, and the community as a dedicated officer, a tireless investigator, a mentor, and a caring figure.

Bravo died July 31 after losing a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Ryan Torres

Pueblo police detective Ryan Torres remembers him as a best friend, a boss, and a mentor.

"He had a very long career in law enforcement of 34 years, 32 of which was with the Pueblo Police Department. Back in 2018, he brought me up to the investigations division, and I've been a detective there since," Torres said.

Torres noted that his family and Bravo's family have always been close, going back three generations.

In 2009, Torres transferred to Pueblo from the Denver Police Department. At the time, Torres said, Bravo was serving as a detective sergeant in the crimes against persons division. "Every time he needed something done on the streets, he needed someone contacted or interviewed, he'd call me. I'd make time during my patrol shifts to go contact them and get back to him or one of his detectives. I think he just saw I was someone who was a very willing person to do the job, and that's why I had aspirations to become a homicide detective."

When Bravo was promoted to captain in 2012, Bravo served as Torres' watch commander. Torres said Bravo took him "under his wing."

"He would show up on some of my calls, developing techniques for interviewing suspects, he really provided me with resources of where to look. He just really had that sense of where to take an investigation."

Torres said one of the biggest lessons Bravo taught him was the importance of being passionate about the profession.

"He always preached, If you don't have that passion about what you're doing or where you're going, you're not going to be successful," Torres said. "Almost every single week, we'd sit down for our meetings, and he'd say, you guys are up here because I see the passion in every single one of you."

Along with being a tenacious investigator and a mentor, Torres said Bravo was a good friend and someone always willing to give to the community.

"If you look at the definition of a friend and brother, his picture would be right next to it," Torres said. "We actually ended up playing in a police band together, Joe Friday, starting in 2012. "He was a very accomplished guitar player and I pretended to know how to play drums," he said.

Torres talked about how Bravo came to the hospital to meet Torres's newborn son. "My wife hadn't even been out of labor 10 minutes and we got a knock on the door. It was Captain Bravo, just wanting to make sure everything was alright, got to hold my son. He had gotten there before my mother. Eric bought my son Christmas presents every year, he got him a puppet with a police uniform on it about four years ago. He was 4 years old, (my son) named him Bravo. My son took him to his funeral the other day. (My son) just loved him."

Torres said the community lost an advocate for the underdog and a generous man who would help anyone in need.

"There were a couple of times where he drove me crazy because we'd be going to eat or do something, and we'd stop at the store to buy a pie or some kind of sweet, and he'd end up buying people's entire carts. He was always there looking to make a difference in someone's life and he was a huge advocate for the Pueblo community."

Roberto Cordova

Roberto Cordova remembered Bravo's tenacity, professionalism, and skill in solving the murder of his son, Isaiah Vialpondo, in 2015.

Vialpondo was killed in a case of "mistaken identity," Cordova explained. His son, then a sophomore at Colorado State University of Pueblo, was shot and killed by Leo Montoya, who allegedly mistook Vialpondo's silver BMW for another silver BMW investigators say was involved in a shooting that left Montoya paralyzed from the waist down.

"When we started to work with the Pueblo Police Department, we weren't seeing the progress we wanted to. But Captain Bravo, who was transferring to the special victims unit in what I believe was June or July 2016, told me 'Robert, my first point of direction for me when I get into this SVU is making Isaiah a top priority along with Kelsie Schelling.'

File photo - Laura Saxton (left) appeared at a prayer vigil in Pueblo in February 2017, marking the fourth anniversary of her daughter Kelsie's Schelling's disappearance. With her is Troy Davenport, who was then deputy chief of the Pueblo Police, and Capt. Eric Bravo.

Within two months of taking the case, Cordova said, Bravo made an arrest in the case. "He was dedicated ... he really put his love and his heart into his job. He was our angel and our hero. He had this saying, 'We're not paid to lose.' We had nothing but love for him, what he did for the community, and for our son, Isaiah."

Sgt. Frank Ortega

Sgt. Frank Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department also remembers Bravo as a driven, dedicated, and passionate detective who always gave his all. A particular memory stuck out to Ortega.

"We were trying to capture a homicide suspect. We had the house kind of surrounded, but there were only two officers there, and someone walked off. I knew the suspect, he wasn't running or anything, but he was walking away and I was walking after him. I was trying to get other officers there so we could capture him," he said.

"Captain Bravo was one of the people who helped capture him," Ortega continued. "He was on his day off and he was in flip-flops. I remember teasing him about wearing flip-flops to capture a homicide suspect. These other guys, if they're on their day off, they're not going to be listening to the radio. It was above and beyond."

Ortega said he worked closely with Bravo while working on PPD's narcotics units. "He was a passionate person. He really cared about people, he really cared about the community, especially people in bad situations. He did more than he had to, especially as a captain. He was out at every homicide scene and put a lot of effort into solving those cases, and comforting victim's families. That really wasn't part of the job, but he made it part of the job."

Ortega also recalled Bravo being a mentor, and someone who cared deeply about the officers under his command and treated them like his own children.

"Sometime in 2004 or 2005, We were getting ready to do a search warrant, and he was asking me, where's my safety glasses. I said I didn't have any and he goes, give me a second, and he gave me the pair he had on his face. He got a scratchy, messed up pair out of his bag and put them on his face. He said, you always have to protect your eyes, you've only got two of them."

Troy Davenport

Former Police Chief Troy Davenport, now chief investigator for the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, also remembered his former colleague as a hard-nosed investigator, a caring leader and mentor to those under his command, a talented musician, and a champion of the down and out.

Davenport lamented Bravo's death. "It's hard on families, including the family that he made at the police department, and to be so young, 61 is a relatively young man by today's standards," Davenport said. "I wish he could have enjoyed more retirement time. The job is a very difficult one, and I pray that everyone has some peaceful time not connected to the fold."

Davenport noted that Bravo fought valiantly to conquer his illness.

The former police chief described Bravo as a family man, who cared deeply for his parents and his wife, Marlene.

Outside of the police force, Bravo supported the special Olympics and also served as a Bantam Football Coach, according to his obituary, which ran in the Chieftain on Aug. 5.

Services were held on Aug. 10 at Memorial Church, organized by Angelus Chapel Mortuaries.

